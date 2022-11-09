In The Summer, Manchester United Blocked Anthony Elanga’s Departure on Loan

Manchester United have blocked Anthony Elanga from a potential loan move during the summer transfer window.

This is reported by reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano, who at his daily briefing claims that the “red devils” rejected several loan offers for the young Swede back in August.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Man Utd rejected loan offers for "incredible talent" Anthony Elanga in August, but what next for the 20-year-old? Full story 👇👇 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 8, 2022

At 20, Elanga could possibly benefit from regular playing time as he hopes to develop into a quality Premier League player.

However, United’s lack of depth, especially in forward areas, probably hindered the lease.

Elanga has made nine league appearances this season and two more in Europe.

There was plenty of playing time at Old Trafford and injuries to players like Anthony Martial and Jaydon Sancho left the door open for United academy graduates.

Unfortunately for Elangi, Alejandro Garnacho seems to have outpaced him in the hierarchy lately.

The Argentine teenager made headlines when he scored the winning goal in United’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Although both players may be too raw to be relied on as regulars, they have a lot of potential.

Any of them can apply for a loan in January if United tries to strengthen Eric ten Hag’s team with more advanced attacking options.

In the case of Elanga, there is likely to be a lot of interest, given the experience he has accumulated both in the Premier League and in European competitions.

Whether United will be able to rent him out will largely depend on how much the Red Devils will be able to spend in the winter.