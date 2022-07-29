In the spotlight of the “Midnight Sun” Marvel demonstrates the abilities of Doctor Strange

The release date of Midnight Suns from Marvel is approaching October 7, and the developer Firaxis Games is releasing a series of videos that tell about many game characters. Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man are exciting characters on Marvel’s “Midnight Suns” list, but it seems the developer has decided to take a look at their mystical abilities in a new teaser.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released a new 30-second clip showing Doctor Strange in action. Interestingly, he shows Doctor Strange in his official Midnight Suns outfit instead of his traditional attire (which he will start the game in), and he demonstrates some seemingly damage-oriented spells when he summons a giant black skull that shoots into some form. a beam, a tornado attack, and what appears to be a massive explosion similar to a new one. This is a short but pleasant look at the Supreme Wizard.

It should be noted that during our preview of Marvel’s “Midnight Sun,” Doctor Strange’s abilities were more support-oriented. Some of the abilities shown in this trailer are consistent with this style of play, but some of them are definitely more like the damage approach in the document. Considering how players can mix and match abilities in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, perhaps this is another viable build for the character, extending his initially available archetype. After all, creative director Jake Solomon talked about how each of these characters starts out being strong in the game, and then has to be recruited to 11 in the gameplay to really sell the superhero fantasy.

Of course, Doctor Strange is just one of the many characters that have appeared in the game. The list of Marvel’s “Midnight Sun” characters currently presented includes a customizable Hunter hero, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magic, Nico Minoru, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch. This means that there is something to show before the game is released.

In addition, it should be noted that there is another hero that Marvel’s Midnight Suns has yet to show. Perhaps this series will end with their disclosure, and perhaps fans will have to wait for the game. All Jake Solomon would say about this latest Marvel “Midnight Sun” character is that players need to complete the game to unlock them. It’s incredibly tempting, but then again, Marvel’s “Midnight Suns” as a whole look great, from the narrative to every single character like Doctor Strange.

Midnight Suns from Marvel is released on October 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.