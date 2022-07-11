In the sequel to the comic book “Superman 78”, his strangest villain should appear

Superman ’78 has brought back the continuity of Richard Donner’s classic superhero movies by telling an exciting new story with the original version of Brainiac, but the series must use Superman’s strangest enemy if it continues. Donner’s plans for Superman III were to introduce Brainiac and Supergirl to the film franchise, and although Donner’s vision of the film was revised, both characters joined his universe through the additional Supergirl movie and Superman ’78 comics. The other character planned for Superman III, the mischievous Mr. Mksizptlk, is still missing from Donner’s universe and would thus be a natural choice for another ’78 Superman miniseries.

Richard Donner’s Superman franchise technically exists in several sequences. After the events of Superman and Superman II, one timeline continues with Superman III, Supergirl and Superman IV: In Search of Peace, and the other involves the Return of Superman and the appearance of Brandon Root as Superman in the Arrow Universe. Superman ’78 seems to take place between the events of Superman II and Superman III, placing him in the first timeline, which allows a new version of Mr. Mksizptlk to be introduced, since the villain from the fifth dimension has already been transferred to the second timeline. adaptation of the video game “The Return of Superman”.

The mini-series “Superman 78” by Robert Venditti and Wilfredo Torres expanded the myths of Donner’s blockbuster series, not only introducing a new version of Brainiac, but also returning Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van as reduced prisoners of the villain Coluan. While “Superman 78” ends on its own terms (with Brainiac’s death), using Mr. Mksizptlk as the next antagonist would be ideal if the series returns. Not only is Mxyzptlk the last unused concept from Donner’s Superman III story, but the character’s almost omnipotent abilities combined with the comedic nature of his stories make him a natural fit for Donner’s Superman universe.

Mr. Mksizptlk has been part of the comic myths about Superman since the Golden Age, using his interdimensional powers based on magic to distort reality and torment Superman. Although Mksizptlk’s powers make him a potentially invincible opponent for the Man of Steel, his deceptive nature makes his stories typically comedic. The usual method to defeat him is to trick him into saying his name backwards, which Superman is quite adept at. The power of the Mksizptlka noticeably darkened in the storyline of the Joker Emperor, where the Joker stole the powers of the interdimensional imp, becoming almost omnipotent for a while.

A potential story for the future mini-series “Superman-78” may begin with Superman meeting Mksizptlka and repeatedly defeating him, tricking him into saying “Klpksiksm” until a truly threatening opponent uses the forces of Mksizptlka. Lex Luthor is an almost constant antagonist in the Donner Superman universe, even serving as a minor antagonist in the Brainiac miniseries, making him the perfect villain to steal (or attempt to steal) the powers of the fifth dimension of the Mksizptlk. Mr. Mksizptlk is perfect for the sometimes comedic tone of Superman 78, and his planned appearance in the Superman films themselves makes him the best choice for the series’ next villain.