In the Regency era of Mr. Malcolm List, there is 1 Big Bridgerton & Austin Difference

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Mr. Malcolm’s List.”

The Regency era of Mr. Malcolm List has one big difference between Bridgerton and Jane Austen. There are many stories of the Regency period, and this genre has improved over the years thanks to the film adaptations of “Emma” Austen, “Becoming Jane” and other famous films of this genre. “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” directed by Emma Holly Jones from a screenplay by Suzanne Allen, who adapted the script from her novel of the same name, joins a host of films set in the Regency era with all its strict rules of elite society. and dramatic tension.

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” is in many ways similar to the Jane Austen novels (and subsequent film adaptations) and “Bridgerton”, as well as some others. The setting, the misunderstanding, the longing, the serious protagonist who takes care of his heart more than anything else in the world, the charming main lady who can outwit the said protagonist, and the stuffiness of London high society, which is as characteristic of Regency stories as anything else. However, the biggest difference — and what distinguishes it from the works of Austen and Bridgerton, in particular — is that the plot of Mr. Malcolm List is somewhat mean, since Julia Thistlewaite’s reaction to neglect does not correspond to the neglect itself.

Julia is embarrassed to discover that she has literally turned into a caricature in the local secular newspaper. There’s nothing wrong with that—after all, her reputation has suffered, and she behaves accordingly. However, her immediate reaction is to take revenge on Mr. Malcolm, publicly humiliate him as she believes he did her, which is compounded after discovering the list of demands he makes on his wife. Moreover, Julia’s wounded pride and ego force her to disguise herself as her friend Selina Dalton, who fell in love with Mr. Malcolm in order to ridicule and belittle him, despite Selina’s protests later. Although the problems are eventually solved, the central plot unfolds events in a different direction than its Regency-era counterparts, relying on its plot rather than escalating tensions in other ways.

There’s a lot of charm in “Mr. Malcolm’s List” that will probably make viewers overlook some things. In addition, there are many comedic moments in the film, largely thanks to Julia and the Thistlewaites’ housekeepers. The footman and the maid have personalities and opinions about what is going on around them. This is a marked departure from Austin-style Regency films, where employees usually loiter in the background and have nothing to say about the events of the story as they unfold. Rather, the household staff in “Mr. Malcolm’s List” are comparable to Mia Thermopolis’s maids in “The Princess Diaries” and the palace staff in “The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement,” all of whom have memorable traits and are much more visible and cheerful when they appear in scenes.

Despite these differences, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” fits well with the images of the Regency era and the overall narrative. It shares several similarities with Austen’s work, and it’s clear that the film draws a lot of inspiration from films like Pride and Prejudice. In addition, the fact that he is somewhat different from his contemporaries is not bad, especially considering the number of dramas of the Regency period. Regency novels have been revived recently: Bridgerton, the 2020s have positively received Emma, and the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Austin’s “Persuasion” and “Mr. Malcolm’s List” is another thing that fans of this subgenre may like.