Last year was not the year of Kanye West, and the beginning of 2023 does not seem to be a good year for the rapper either. By the end of 2022, half of the companies for which E was once a cash cow had severed relations with him. And all this because of the rapper’s antisense statements that got him into trouble.

Adidas is stuck with Yeezy sneakers worth more than $500 million after parting ways with Kanye West, per the Financial Times. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 30, 2022

However, the problems for the rapper do not seem to end in the new year. It was quite clear that the rapper lost his fortune when his “loyal” allies broke off relations with him. However, all this took on an unprecedented character when a billionaire once lost his wealth because of a literal dog.

How did the dog beat Kanye West in the race for wealth?

Just yesterday, Taylor Swift’s cat hit the news as the third richest pet in the world with a fortune of $97 million. Obviously, the first question that came to people’s minds was: “Who is the richest pet in the world?” Well, the answer to this question is that a German Shepherd from Italy named Gunther IV is the richest pet in the world. The total capital of Gunther IV is $500 million, which is managed by Gunther Corporation.

Meet the richest pet in the world: Gunther IV With a net worth of $500M, inherited from a german countess, Gunther's estate includes mansions and villas around the world. A real estate mogul, he recently sold his Miami home (previously owned by Madonna) for a reported $29M. pic.twitter.com/mmRwrEuPmz — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) January 3, 2023

Although he inherited only $80 million from his grandfather, who had it in 1992. On the other hand, Ye, who was a billionaire about a year ago, now has a net worth of $400 million, which has decreased significantly in 2022.

According to the Animated Times, Gunther IV is a social media influencer who earns most of his money through his followers. So it would not be a mistake to say that social media helped the dog’s career by making one of the richest musicians in the world poorer.

Kanye West is Now Poorer Than a Dog: German Shepherd called Gunther IV which has a $500M Fortune https://t.co/iJVstFbB6r — VHS_Archive (@VHS_Archive) January 7, 2023

Ye lost his large sum of money when Adidas severed relations with his company Yeezy. When Yeezy was at the peak of its development, it is said that it alone added about $4-5 billion to Kanye West’s capital. The billionaire became a millionaire when Adidas left him. He also pays his ex-wife Kim Kardashian a fair amount of money, which she seems unhappy with.

Let’s see if 2023 will show the rapper a good time and at least make him richer than a dog. Do you think Kanye will be able to regain the title from the dog?