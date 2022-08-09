In the photo: meet Lance Armstrong’s new wife – The Spun: what’s trending in the world of sports today

After dating for about 14 years, Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen finally tied the knot.

On Tuesday, the newlyweds shared photos from their wedding on Instagram.

Armstrong posted a heartfelt caption on social media detailing how important his relationship was.

“The best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong,” Armstrong wrote. “It is so especially important that our children were there too. It was an evening full of laughter and many joyful tears. Anna, you’ve been my absolute rock for the last 14 years, and let me be clear, I wouldn’t have survived them without you. I’m so proud of the couple we’ve become — it took us a job, really hard work, and I’m so glad we did it. I love you immensely and will always be there for you and our family.”

Anna, who is called Lance’s “absolute rock,” has always been so supportive of her husband.

Last October, she posted a long post on Instagram about Armstrong’s battle with cancer.

Despite the fact that Armstrong’s cycling career is in the past, he has found other ways to spend his free time, such as doing yoga.

Lance and Anna have two children. Photos of their family adventures have been posted on Instagram over the past few years.

This is Armstrong’s second marriage. In 1998, he married Christine Richard.