In the now-deleted post, Candice’s daughter Cameron Bure applauds the “rudest celebrity” comments, but Jojo Siva doesn’t seem to have any regrets

Just when we all thought the unexpected (and probably unintended) drama between So You Think You Can Dance judge Jojo Siva and former Hallmark queen Candice Cameron Bure was over, she’s back. After Siva called Cameron Bure the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met, the Fuller House actress seemingly posted a bible verse in response, but she later managed to call the Dance Moms alum so they could discuss the situation and she could apologize. Apparently, Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha, is still unhappy with what Siwa said and clapped back, although Siwa herself doesn’t seem to regret her comments.

What did Candice Cameron Bure’s daughter say about Jojo Siva?

We all know it’s not easy to live most of your life in the public eye, especially because many fans like to feel like they can chat with celebrities when they spot them in the wild, and many will try to do so whenever possible. turned out to be the wrong times for the celebrities in question. It seems that this is exactly what happened when Jojo Siwa spotted Candice Cameron Bure on the red carpet at the premiere of Fuller House a few years ago, and the actress declined her request for a photo shoot. Although it sounds like she and Siva have now mostly cleared the air, Natasha Bure is still unhappy and expressed her feelings in a now-deleted Instagram story (via Entertainment Tonight), writing in particular:

With respect, if someone refuses to be photographed with you, it’s not a “hard experience”. This generation is so sensitive and it has zero backbone. Grow. There are bigger problems in the world… When someone says they don’t want to be photographed with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working, it’s not a “hard experience”… there are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. These people have a hard experience.

Wow. Okay, let’s admit two things first. First of all, it must be very difficult for someone to condemn your mom’s character, especially for something that you consider a small disappointment. Bure also noted in her “Story” that her mother is “the kindest, quietest, apologetic, cool actress” (with some of Cameron Bure’s famous pals also standing up for her), and I don’t think anyone doubts. that Cameron Bure tries to stick to such good behavior most of the time. Secondly, we all probably see that Siva’s experience with Cameron Bure wasn’t the worst interaction anyone could have had with a celebrity (which Siva herself has pretty much acknowledged), but that’s not quite true.

The other side of this is that Siwa was a young child of 11 when it happened, and as she explained in a video obtained by Page Six, later when Siwa noticed Cameron Bure taking pictures with other children, she was “really, really upset” and said that the memory “stuck” with her. We all remember what it’s like to be a little kid when our feelings are hurt, and few of us can say that these feelings don’t stay with us for a long enough time. In addition, Siva is currently only 19 years old, so if over the years she has not even remotely disappointed in any other interactions with celebrities, it is logical that her short time with Cameron Bure will still last for the rest of her life. her.

For her part, Jojo Siva doesn’t seem to regret calling Candice Cameron Bure the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met, or that she talked about what led her to this opinion, and noted that she had a “positive call” with the star. But as she added in her video:

I’ve been honest, and that’s what I’ve always done and always will do.

Let’s hope that all three parties involved in this relatively mild celebrity debate can see where everyone else is coming from, take the time to think about what happened, and let this beef die.