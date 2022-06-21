In the new video “Thor: Love and Thunder” there are more fighters from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Thor fighting Christian Bale’s Monster

The Marvel cinematic universe is constantly expanding, and so far the fourth phase has been pretty wild. One of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming films is Taiki Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which marks the first time the hero gets a fourth solo film. And in the recently released trailer, there are more action movies from Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Chris Hemsworth fighting the villainous Monster played by Christian Bale.

Although the content of “Thor: Love and Thunder” remains a mystery, the blockbuster seems to have a lot of interesting things. This includes the introduction of the Mighty Thor, as well as the appearance of the favorite heroes of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” fans. And the new trailer (see above) shows more of this crossover, as well as the battle with Horus, the Butcher God.

