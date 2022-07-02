In the new movie “Minions” there is an item very similar to the Elden Ring mascot

Minions: The Rise of Gru is officially out, and Elden Ring fans visiting cinemas with their families may be surprised to see an item from the FromSoftware game in the prequel. Of course, an Elden Ring fan discovered that the “whole plot” of the film revolves around a necklace very similar to the Elden Ring.

It goes without saying that the latest “Minions” movie is not where fans would expect to see something that looks like it was pulled straight from the Elden Ring. After all, the world and characters created by FromSoftware and George R. R. Martin are extremely dark and full of insane figures like Mog and the Manure Eater. While there is a love/hate attitude towards the minions from the “Gru Uprising” on the internet, their films can hardly be described in words that are often used to explain the “Land Between”.

Instead of a character similar to Malenia or a place similar to Mount Gelmir, the connection to the Elden Ring is a golden necklace. On this necklace, you can see a ring of round green precious stones, while the object shines brightly in an image made by bored people. Of course, it looks almost the same as the Elden Ring mascot, in particular, the turquoise amber medallion +2. The only significant difference is the green ring in the center of the minion necklace and the color of the gems, as the Elden Ring rings have a darker green color. Also, they are essentially exact matches.

This Elden Ring Talisman can be obtained from a chest in Michella’s Haligtree, one of the last areas players are likely to explore during the passage. Although most remember this place because it is part of the path to Malenia, the most difficult boss battle in the game, the Amber Medallion of Viridan +2 can be picked up after some clever platforming. If players go to Haligtree Town Plaza, fall on a platform with Spiritcaller snails and make a few running jumps, they will find a cheat that contains an item.

Although this post received only about 125 votes from the Elden Ring community, a funny comment was attached to it. According to Reddit user 7jinni, the stamina boost that this mascot provides is “normal” despite its +2 status. Therefore, they joke that it was not worth making a film about such a mediocre subject. Considering how successful Elden Ring is, this could be the start of a new trend, as fans will be able to see many familiar items in movies and TV shows in the future.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” receives decent reviews and can certainly succeed at the box office, as the film will undoubtedly become a hit with a younger audience. However, fan posts like this and promotional materials such as the transformation of minions for the introduction to “The Office” may turn out to be even more memorable than the film itself.

Elden Ring is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.