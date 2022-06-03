In the new clip “Miss Marvel” there is a funny hint of the Hulk

The premiere of “Miss Marvel” will take place on Disney Plus in just a few days, and to increase the hype around the already much-anticipated series, Marvel Studios has released an exclusive clip featuring Kamala Khan Iman Vellani. Fans have already seen glimpses of her obsession with Captain Marvel in trailers, including her dressing up as her favorite superhero, but the new clip has a hilarious hint of another Avenger, the Hulk, courtesy of Kamala’s parents.

The new clip of “Miss Marvel”, which is now being distributed on social media, is a conversation between Kamala from Vellani and her mother, Muniba Khan from Zenobia Shroff, about an Avengers-style party that the teenager wants to attend. At this point, it’s obvious that Khan will most likely want to dress up as Captain Marvel if she attends this party. However, her parents seem to have another plan, perhaps they are trying to keep her from her obsession, and would prefer their daughter to become a Female Hulk.

The clip begins with Muniba from Shroff telling her daughter that she can attend the party, despite the fact that it will “distract from [her] studies” and that there will be a lot of religiously unacceptable activities going on there. “Miss Marvel” creates a direct reflection of the culture, and also connects the characters with a wider audience, making them realize that, after all, Kamala is still just a teenager who has to live by the rules of her parents. But the conditions of attending a party can just change the situation.

Muniba from Shroff reports that Kamala’s father, Yusuf Khan from Mohan Kapoor, will attend the party with her only “for two hours” and they will both be dressed as the Hulk. The parents even went so far as to design individual outfits for the father and daughter duo, and Muniba calls them “the big Hulk and the little Hulk.” While Yusuf is all set to work, having painted his face green to match the Hulk, Kamala doesn’t seem too impressed with the end of the clip.

The Avengers-style party Kamala wants to attend is also featured in the comics and the Avengers game. However, the difference is that in the comics, her parents do not allow her to attend the party, which forces her to sneak out of the house and reveal her true powers in the process. It is already known that the series is only an adaptation and does not fully follow the plot of the comic, but this clip is proof of some creative liberties that the studio allowed itself in the series.

Miss Marvel will premiere on Disney Plus on June 8, 2022.