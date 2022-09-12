In the movie “Black Adam” there is a move by Dr. Faith from Injustice 2

In the upcoming movie “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, it seems that direct or indirect inspiration was taken from the mechanics of Dr. Faith’s cast in Injustice 2 NetherRealm. Interestingly, the movie and the game have nothing to do with each other, although there are several characters from the Injustice franchise who will appear in Black Adam.

Instead, Black Adam looks like the character’s origin story, and his introduction is also accompanied by the introduction of the Justice Society of America. Also, the film appears to be related to the expanded DCEU, as suggested by the inclusion of Amanda Waller Viola Davis. But while it looks like an original adaptation, it looks like Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Faith will attack someone or something using a technique that fans will surely recognize if they’ve spent any time playing for or against him in Injustice 2.

As noted by Twitter user senhordestinobr, Doctor Fate from “Black Adam” and “Injustice 2” can be seen floating in the air, creating a massive glowing ankh and throwing it down. Dr. Fate of Black Adam hurls ankh into something off-screen, and it’s impossible to tell what he intends to hit as a result. Rather, one can see Dr. Faith from Injustice 2 hurling him down to hit Superman as part of his throw animation. These clips are compared directly by senhordestinobr, and their similarity is almost one to one.

This isn’t the first time an adaptation has taken inspiration from another game, and it certainly won’t be the last. For example, the MCU blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home is inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man with one of his techniques in the climactic fight. Because of how many original iterations of modern superhero characters there are, it’s amazing to see how inspiration is drawn from each medium, especially if the result is as cinematic as Dr. Faith’s capture animation.

In any case, it’s nice to see a move from Injustice 2 added to the movie, even if it wasn’t implemented as a deliberate influence. After the film is released next month, it will be interesting to see if any other techniques and attacks will be taken from Injustice or Injustice 2, since Black Adam does figure in both parts of NetherRealm Injustice and therefore can offer a lot of combat inspiration.

The premiere of “Black Adam” is scheduled for October 21.