In The Lost Lands: announces cast

Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil franchise) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) will star in In The Lost Lands, a film based on the fantasy tale created by George R.R.Martin (Game of Thrones). The adaptation will be led by Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter), which will explore the nature of good and evil, in addition to the concepts of love and loss.

The adventure will follow a queen, desperate to get the gift of changing shape. Thus, she will hire the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. After receiving this mission, she will be sent to a ghostly desert, alongside her guide Boyce (Bautista).

The project, with a script by Anderson, will be done by the producer FilmNation and will continue to sell the distribution rights on the European Film Market (EFM). This is a virtual event, in which representatives of the film industry meet to generate contracts and promote collaboration, which leads to finding platforms to display the attractions under development.

It is worth remembering that In The Lost Lands already had an attempt to get out of the role. In 2015, the actress was asked to star in an old version of the story, but the idea did not advance. More news about the future of the adaptation should be revealed soon, as the EFM will start next Saturday (01).