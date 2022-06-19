In the fifth season of “Legacy”, the characters of “The Child of the Vampire Diaries” were supposed to appear

If the fifth season of Legacy had been released, the series would have introduced the daughter of the two main characters from The Vampire Diaries. Legacy is the second spinoff of the Vampire Diaries universe, which is an adaptation of L. J. Smith’s young adult novel series of the same name and originally began airing on the CW in 2009. After the events of the finale of the first spin-off Originals, Legacy tells about the students and staff of the Salvatore School, an educational institution for the supernaturally gifted. The cast of the show includes Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fauci, Aria Shahgasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, Ben Levine and Matthew Davis from The Vampire Diaries.

In the middle of the show of the 4th season of “Legacy”, the series fell victim to a huge number of cancellations on the CW, which also led to the end of popular long-standing shows such as “Riverdale” and “Legends of Tomorrow” of the District of Columbia. Fortunately, the creators of the show were warned in advance that this could be the case, so they were able to create a suitable ending for the season 4 finale, which has now become the finale of the entire series. This included two major episodes from the Vampire Diaries universe: the ghostly visit of Hope Michaelson’s late father Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and the return of Caroline Forbes (Candice King), who is in a relationship with Salvatore’s school principal Alaric Saltzman. but has not yet appeared in Legacy.

In an interview with TVLine, the creator of “Legacy” Julie Plec revealed part of her plan for the fifth season. Dobrev) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder). Plec said her inclusion was “at the top of our board.” Read her full quote below:

[Stephanie] was at the top of our whiteboard as the character we planned to introduce if the show progressed further.

In my opinion, Damon and Elena had children in our timeline. The way we hinted at her in the genie episode, it was like she was 12 or 13 years old. But in the chronology of “Heritage” their children were younger, probably toddlers.

Stephanie Salvatore is a character who has been considered non—canonical until now. She was spotted as a teenager during the events of the season 1 episode when the genie discovered an alternate universe, but Plec stated that the real Stephanie in the chronology of “Legacy” will be completely different. They would have to integrate it, either by making a “time jump, or [playing] over time, somehow,” so that they could get her to interact with “teen Pedro.”

This constant connection with the parent franchise would surely excite fans The legacy, if this season had taken place. While the two cameos in The Vampire Diaries they got in the finale were certainly satisfying, a slower approach that would allow the universe to expand even more would be preferable. However, Plec may have the opportunity to bring Stephanie to life in a new series, as she is currently in talks with The CW about further iterations of the universe. Vampire Diaries.