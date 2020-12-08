In the deleted scene between Jamie and Claire

Fans have been wondering why an emotionally charged moment from Outlander season two didn’t make the final cut, the heartbreaking interaction between Jamie and Claire was omitted from the official broadcast.

The sequence was initially filmed for the seventh episode of Outlander season two, Faith, in which Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) settled in Paris.

A deleted scene in Outlander has detailed what happened directly after Claire discovered that her baby had not gone through labor. Although fans were confused by the omission of the scene, a reluctance from Claire was revealed.

Specifically to letting Jamie comfort his wife in the wake of her devastating loss but later admitting his frustration at Claire’s refusal to reveal the sex of the baby in Outlander.

A heartbreaking close-up of Outlander’s Claire’s face, struggling to contain her sadness, is offset by Jamie’s plea to be let in.

As always with the revealing deleted scenes, Outlander fans who came across the clip on YouTube were confused why the brief but powerful moment had been cut.

Fortunately, the couple’s relationship finally recovered from the tragedy in Outlander. Another fan even claimed that the episode had no narrative sense without the inclusion of this critical break in Claire and Jamie’s relationship.

The sixth season of Outlander is currently in production and will continue the story of Fraser’s Ridge from season 5, however, its release date is unknown yet.



