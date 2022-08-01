In the 4th season of “Boys”, the son of a native of his Homeland is promoted to a regular series

The son of the Homelander will play the main role in season 4 of “Boys”, as actor Cameron Krovetti has become a regular participant in the series. Prime Video entered the world of superheroes a few years ago, releasing the series The Boys, based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson. The series became a huge hit for the streamer during the first few seasons, and the 3rd season of “Boys” raised the stakes again. Even when that happened, the show still focused on the war between the Boys and the Seven, with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Anthony Starr) leading the hate on both sides.

After the seismic events of the end of the 3rd season of “Boys”, the table is set for the fourth season, which further sharpens the feud between the Butcher and the Homelander. One of the main storylines of the third season revolved around the return of the Boy Soldier, and eventually it was revealed that the character of Jensen Ackles is the father of the Homelander. This is due to the story of Ryan in the third season of “Boys”, where the relationship between him and the Butcher collapsed after Becky’s death, which paved the way for the Homelander to become a loving father in Ryan’s eyes. All of this signaled a potentially important role for Ryan in season 4 of “Boys.”

It has now been confirmed that Ryan will play a more important role in season 4 of “Boys,” as EW reports that Cameron Krovetti has become a regular on the series. This news appeared simultaneously with the announcement of two new Supe castings for the fourth season. Valory Curry (“The Lost Symbol”) and Susan Hayward (“Orange is the Hit of the Season”) will play new superheroes named Fireworks and Sister Sage. “Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke teased that the Ryan-centric storyline in season 4 “is actually going to be a tug of war because of Ryan, as both men are really trying to get their hands on him. So I think if anything, we’re just hinting at the danger of what will happen if the Butcher loses this fight.” He also discussed whether there is still hope for Ryan:

So many finales are like pilots for next season, and we really wanted to have this battle for Ryan’s soul. I don’t think the game is over yet. I think [Ryan] has seen one thing, and I think we should all be afraid, because if he becomes another homelander, it’s obviously very bad for the planet. But he’s still Becky’s baby, and there’s still a chance that the Butcher will be able to pull him into the light.

Confirmation that Ryan will play a significant role in season 4 of “Boys,” and the casting of two new superheroes marks the first real move in the next season of the popular show. Prime Video renewed the series ahead of schedule again, as the 4th season of “Boys” was announced shortly after the premiere of the 3rd season. Earlier it was reported that filming will begin at the end of this year, and most of the main cast will return again. Queen Maeve (Dominic McElligott) will not appear in season 4 of “Boys” after her storyline has come to an end. It is now known that Ryan’s increased role will help fill the void.

It is not surprising that the son of a Homelander will play a big role in season 4 of “Boys”. Ryan clearly preferred to be with Homelander rather than go back to the Butcher, and he also witnessed the applause his biological father received after killing a civilian. . Viewers can now know with full confidence that the Butcher and Homelander’s battle for Ryan’s soul will be at the center of season 4 of “Boys,” although there will certainly be much more going on, as evidenced by the castings of Fireworks and Sister Sage.