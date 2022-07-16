In Sweet Viral Reel, Black Widow Trains the Next Generation of Avengers at Disneyland

Disney is on the verge of opening its second Avengers campus at Disneyland Paris, and if the new addition is at least half as fun as at Disneyland, then Marvel fans of all ages will be treated. The Avengers campus is unlike any other place at the resort due to the way the characters interact with guests, and a new viral video shows Black Widow teaching a group of kids to be superheroes.

The original Instagram video was shot a couple of months ago, but has recently gone viral. It depicts a Black Widow who has built a human chain of small children. The kids are here to help Black Widow in checking the perimeter of the Avengers Campus, and it’s all ridiculously cute.

We’ve seen Avengers Campus heroes find all sorts of fun and creative ways to interact with guests in the past, and that’s one of the best things about a theme park. While most of the characters at Disneyland are content to stand in one place for photos, the Avengers Campus seems alive. Not only does the Black Widow find time to have fun with a bunch of kids, but even the people working at the Ancient Sanctuary help by casting a protection spell on them.

You cannot plan or schedule such events. They just happen to you or around you, and you’ll be lucky if you see it happen. On the one hand, the randomness of all this may cause you to miss it, but for those who see it, it’s all the more special.

The Avengers campus has characters wandering the earth as if the earth is a real outdoor campus full of both superheroes and people who just come to see what the heroes are doing. Instead of all live performances taking place in designated amusement park locations, many shows on the Avengers campus take place in the center of the crowd. This makes the earth more alive than in most other theme parks.

And the amount of life only increases over time. Every time a new Marvel movie or show comes out, we see these characters show up on the Avengers campus, usually on the same day the show or movie debuts. Most recently, this happened with the debut of the Mighty Thor at Disneyland.

It looks like the Avengers Campus model is the future of Disneyland and other Disney theme parks. While a land like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened up to the Avengers Campus as several characters walking through space, the area is so physically large that while the planet Batuu does come to life in other ways, it largely lacks characters.

However, this has to change. We recently saw the addition of Boba Fett and Fennek Shand to Galaxy’s Edge, the first characters who are not part of the timeline of the sequel trilogy, where the entire Batuu was previously set. We know that both the Mandalorian and Grogu will join earth at some point in the future, and it’s likely that more characters from across the Star Wars universe will appear over time.