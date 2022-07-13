In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the goal of Task Force X is explicitly stated in the subtitle. Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark are tasked with destroying the Justice League, regardless of whether their minds are known to be controlled by Brainiac or not. Few of the Justice League members have already been revealed, such as Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Green Lantern, but it is possible that some others are also being kept secret. Like other potential Justice League members who may appear in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it’s also possible that Metropolis City will be teeming with other characters that Rocksteady has yet to reveal. Rocksteady’s Batman games were also packed with deep references that acknowledged the existence of other characters in the Arkham Universe. The adoration of Rocksteady laura DC is demonstrated in the Arkhamverse, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see more references or characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s Metropolis. link: Suicide Squad: Kill the release date of the Justice League with a big delay Players could see other Arkham antagonists in “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” Since the antagonists of the Arkhamverse are based in Arkham Asylum, or at least in Gotham City, it may be implausible to believe that any of Batman’s supervillains will appear in Metropolis – unless there is a good enough reason for their presence. . In the events of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Metropolis is under siege by Brainiac, who brought down a seemingly endless horde of purple aliens on the metropolis. This may hardly be anyone’s preferred destination during such a disaster, but there may be some DC antagonists who will want to take advantage of the subsequent disaster. Oswald Cobblepot’s Penguin, for example, can be seen in Metropolis with a branch of North Refrigeration. It’s unclear exactly why Penguin is in Suicide Squad: Kill Justice League Metropolis, but it’s possible he was there just to oversee operations at North Refrigeration before the invasion began. However, for Rocksteady, it gives a fantastic opportunity to paraphrase the famous antagonist from his Arkhamverse continuity, especially since he is already so prolific throughout the franchise. In addition, it is also an opportunity for Nolan North to reprise the role. Since the Penguin is included, anyone can guess who else might appear and in what capacity. However, there will be some obvious omissions that Rocksteady is unlikely to repeat; for example, Jonathan Crane’s Scarecrow was an incredibly influential part of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham Knight, but his role as the main antagonist in the latter may eliminate any chance of his immediate appearance in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice. League. One of the cinematic plot trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League shows Amanda Waller taking every member of Task Force X from Arkham Asylum, except for the Shark King, who arrived from Belle Reve. This is probably an introductory video with no opportunity to explore, but it would be quite typical for Rocksteady to at least nostalgically refer to other Arkham cellmates while they are there. RELATED: Gotham Knights Online Trends After Suicide Squad Is Reportedly Delayed Lex Luthor may appear in “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” It’s easy to assume Batman villains will appear, as this has been Rocksteady’s bread and butter for the past decade. But now that the Arkhamverse is moving to Metropolis instead of Arkham Asylum or Gotham City, it will be interesting to see if other antagonists from DC mythology show up. Any antagonists who usually inhabit Metropolis have every chance of being demonstrated or mentioned, especially if they are the key antagonists of any individual Justice League member. Perhaps the most significant antagonist will be Lex Luthor, who has already been teased as a real character in the Arkham Universe. Batman: Arkham Knight showed the LexCorp skyscraper on Founders Island and even reached the voicemail from Lex himself on Bruce’s answering machine in the Wayne International Plaza penthouse on the same island. It’s unknown if this tease was ever intended to hint at something significant in a sequel or other sequel, but since Superman is one of the main antagonists players will face in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it’s now likely that his nemesis may return. “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” has been juggling a lot already, just having the Justice League as potential antagonists, as well as Brainiac and all his henchmen, but it’s possible that Lex or the other antagonists entirely could also serve a purpose in the story. Characters can appear in side quests for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Based on what the current state of Metropolis looks like

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

The nominees for the Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 have been officially announced. The HBO series “Legacy” leads in the number of nominations, receiving a total of 25. 14 of these 25 nominations are performances by actors, distributed by category: “Outstanding Guest Actor”, “Guest Actress”, “Main Actor”, “Supporting Actress” and “Supporting Actor”. in the Drama category. The HBO series makes up almost half of the list of nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category, with only three nominees.

The list of nominees for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards in 2022 is an impressive list. The eight nominees cover only 3 different streaming services: HBO, Apple TV and Netflix. Two of this year’s nominees received their first ever Emmy Award nomination, and the other six have already added this award to their resumes. This year, in the Best Supporting Actor category, the Emmy Award winner is likely to take home the award.

Nicholas Brown – Succession

Nicholas Brown received a second Emmy Award nomination for his role as Cousin Greg in the HBO series “Continuity.” Cousin Greg has become a fan favorite of the HBO series, and Brown’s appointment was not a big surprise. Brown’s down-to-earth character stands out prominently amid the chaos in the Roy family and is often a source of much-needed comedic relief in the series. Despite Cousin Greg’s success on and off screen, Brown is not the candidate most likely to win an Emmy Award this year.

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup is the only nominee in this category who has previously been awarded this award. Crudup is also the only nominee in the category from The Morning Show this year. In 2020, Crudup won an Emmy Award for his role as Corey Ellison in the Apple TV series, and this year he hopes to repeat history. At the 2020 ceremony, Kradup won the award over fellow nominees Nicholas Brown, Kieran Kalkin and Matthew McFadyen, who were nominated for their roles in Legacy. This year, Crudup has fierce competition not only from other actors in the category, but also for being the only nominee without a film partner.

Kieran Culkin — Legacy

Kieran Culkin’s performance as Roman Roy in Continuity has earned him countless accolades. Culkin received three Golden Globe nominations for his role in Legacy and was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2020. Despite his charming performance as the outlandish and provocative Roy, Culkin has not been particularly successful in receiving awards reflecting this. However, Culkin’s performance as Roman, unsurprisingly, has been celebrated and nominated again, and while this may have been his year to win an Emmy, there’s a chance one of the newest series will get that milestone first.

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Park Hae-soo was nominated for an Emmy Award for the first time after playing Cho Sang-woo (number 218) in the Netflix series “Squid Game”. Sang-woo is one of the most controversial characters in the Netflix series, and Hae—soo’s game rightfully earned him an Emmy nomination. Despite the feelings some viewers had for Sang Woo, the character’s bittersweet ending gave Hae Soo a chance to showcase another facet of his talent. Like many other actors of the “Squid Game”, Hae-soo had to show a comedic, dramatic and, ultimately, heartbreaking performance throughout the nine-part series, which gave him many reasons to receive an Emmy Award.

Matthew McFadyen – Continuity

Matthew McFadyen is the third and last actor from The Heirs to be nominated for an Emmy Award in the Supporting Actor category in the Drama category. This is McFadyen’s second Emmy nomination. McFadyen plays Tom Wambsgans in the HBO drama and made an impression in the dramatic comedy thanks to his memorable quips and strange mentoring with Greg. McFadyen cannot be excluded from the race for this year’s Emmy Awards, although victory may come a year earlier. After the end of the third season of “Legacy,” the fourth season is likely to see a tonal shift in McFadyen’s character, which may be what he needs to get an Emmy.

John Turturro — Severance

John Turturro was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as Irving Bailiff in the Apple TV series Severance. This is Turturro’s third Emmy nomination. In 2004, Turturro received his first and only Emmy Award in the nomination “Guest Actor in a Comedy Series”. In 2017, Turturro received his second nomination for Best Actor in a miniseries or movie “The Night”. Turturro has had an impressive year so far thanks to the success of “Severance” and his role in “Batman,” and he can add an Emmy winner to his exciting year.

Christopher Walken — Severance

Christopher Walken worthily joins his partner in the film “Severance” John Turturro in the nominations for best supporting actor in a drama series. Despite being one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, this is only Walken’s second Emmy nomination.

