The nominees for the Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 have been officially announced. The HBO series “Legacy” leads in the number of nominations, receiving a total of 25. 14 of these 25 nominations are performances by actors, distributed by category: “Outstanding Guest Actor”, “Guest Actress”, “Main Actor”, “Supporting Actress” and “Supporting Actor”. in the Drama category. The HBO series makes up almost half of the list of nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category, with only three nominees.

The list of nominees for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards in 2022 is an impressive list. The eight nominees cover only 3 different streaming services: HBO, Apple TV and Netflix. Two of this year’s nominees received their first ever Emmy Award nomination, and the other six have already added this award to their resumes. This year, in the Best Supporting Actor category, the Emmy Award winner is likely to take home the award.

Nicholas Brown – Succession

Nicholas Brown received a second Emmy Award nomination for his role as Cousin Greg in the HBO series “Continuity.” Cousin Greg has become a fan favorite of the HBO series, and Brown’s appointment was not a big surprise. Brown’s down-to-earth character stands out prominently amid the chaos in the Roy family and is often a source of much-needed comedic relief in the series. Despite Cousin Greg’s success on and off screen, Brown is not the candidate most likely to win an Emmy Award this year.

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup is the only nominee in this category who has previously been awarded this award. Crudup is also the only nominee in the category from The Morning Show this year. In 2020, Crudup won an Emmy Award for his role as Corey Ellison in the Apple TV series, and this year he hopes to repeat history. At the 2020 ceremony, Kradup won the award over fellow nominees Nicholas Brown, Kieran Kalkin and Matthew McFadyen, who were nominated for their roles in Legacy. This year, Crudup has fierce competition not only from other actors in the category, but also for being the only nominee without a film partner.

Kieran Culkin — Legacy

Kieran Culkin’s performance as Roman Roy in Continuity has earned him countless accolades. Culkin received three Golden Globe nominations for his role in Legacy and was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2020. Despite his charming performance as the outlandish and provocative Roy, Culkin has not been particularly successful in receiving awards reflecting this. However, Culkin’s performance as Roman, unsurprisingly, has been celebrated and nominated again, and while this may have been his year to win an Emmy, there’s a chance one of the newest series will get that milestone first.

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Park Hae-soo was nominated for an Emmy Award for the first time after playing Cho Sang-woo (number 218) in the Netflix series “Squid Game”. Sang-woo is one of the most controversial characters in the Netflix series, and Hae—soo’s game rightfully earned him an Emmy nomination. Despite the feelings some viewers had for Sang Woo, the character’s bittersweet ending gave Hae Soo a chance to showcase another facet of his talent. Like many other actors of the “Squid Game”, Hae-soo had to show a comedic, dramatic and, ultimately, heartbreaking performance throughout the nine-part series, which gave him many reasons to receive an Emmy Award.

Matthew McFadyen – Continuity

Matthew McFadyen is the third and last actor from The Heirs to be nominated for an Emmy Award in the Supporting Actor category in the Drama category. This is McFadyen’s second Emmy nomination. McFadyen plays Tom Wambsgans in the HBO drama and made an impression in the dramatic comedy thanks to his memorable quips and strange mentoring with Greg. McFadyen cannot be excluded from the race for this year’s Emmy Awards, although victory may come a year earlier. After the end of the third season of “Legacy,” the fourth season is likely to see a tonal shift in McFadyen’s character, which may be what he needs to get an Emmy.

John Turturro — Severance

John Turturro was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as Irving Bailiff in the Apple TV series Severance. This is Turturro’s third Emmy nomination. In 2004, Turturro received his first and only Emmy Award in the nomination “Guest Actor in a Comedy Series”. In 2017, Turturro received his second nomination for Best Actor in a miniseries or movie “The Night”. Turturro has had an impressive year so far thanks to the success of “Severance” and his role in “Batman,” and he can add an Emmy winner to his exciting year.

Christopher Walken — Severance

Christopher Walken worthily joins his partner in the film “Severance” John Turturro in the nominations for best supporting actor in a drama series. Despite being one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, this is only Walken’s second Emmy nomination.