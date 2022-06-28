In “Spider-Man 2” there is an ingenious reference to the “Sinister Dead” by Raimi

Although “Spider-Man 2” is not a horror movie, director Sam Raimi found a way to steal an ingenious reference to his 1981 horror film “The Sinister Dead” in one scene. Being one of the most popular and beloved characters in Marvel comics, Spider-Man has adapted to other media over the years, and his film history has been quite interesting so far. In 2002, Sony introduced Peter Parker on the big screen in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, the first part of a trilogy that has experienced several ups and downs.

“Spider-Man” became a critical and commercial hit, and is credited with redefining the modern superhero genre and the summer blockbuster, and its success prompted Sony to give the green light to the sequel. Titled simply “Spider-Man 2,” set two years after the events of the first film, in it Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) struggles to balance his personal life and his duties as a superhero, which leads him to an existential crisis that robs him of his powers. Meanwhile, scientist Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) becomes the villain Doctor Octopus after a failed experiment kills his wife and leaves him neurologically fused with mechanical tentacles.

Molina’s Doctor Octopus is considered one of the best villains in the superhero genre, and the character has been praised for his complexity, which sets him apart from most villains in the superhero world. Octavius certainly went through a traumatic experience with the death of his wife and the tentacles that attached themselves to him and controlled him, and it was this part of his story that gave way to a great opportunity to add a little horror to Spider-Man 2. Sam Raimi is known for his work in the horror genre, and he made an ingenious reference to his 1981 film “The Sinister Dead” in a hospital scene in Spider-Man 2 that mirrors the demonic trees in the forest that terrorized Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and friends.

After his experiment failed and killed his wife, and burned an arm-blocking inhibitor chip from his nervous system, Octavius was sent to the hospital, where doctors prepared to surgically remove the tourniquet and tentacles. As the doctors were about to begin, Octavius woke up and the tentacles took over, hurling doctors and objects through the operating room and killing everyone. The scene alternates between a general plan, a close-up, the doctors’ point of view and the tentacles’ point of view, as in “The Sinister Dead”, especially in the controversial scene in the forest where possessed trees attacked Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss). . Of course, there is also a funny reference to Ash Williams himself in this scene, when one of the doctors notices a chainsaw and grabs it, although the chainsaw did not save him much.

Although this scene is considered a horror in a superhero movie, which seems strange for a Marvel movie (even for the pre-Marvel cinematic universe), Raimi might have managed to get away with it because there is not a drop of blood in the movie. the scene, even though there was a massacre. The hospital scene in Spider-Man 2 was the perfect opportunity for a horror reference, and The Sinister Dead suited with Sam Raimi in the title role and elements of this scene, as the tentacles were the best way to refer to the madness that happened in the forest of the Sinister Dead.