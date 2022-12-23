In Recent Years, Half of Britons Have Refused to Participate in Live Music Events

In recent years, just over half of Britons have been unable to attend a live music event due to rising ticket prices.

The conclusion was made as a result of a YouGov survey, which paints an alarming picture for UK live music, especially in the current cost-of-living crisis. While live music remains popular — 60% of respondents have been to at least one concert in their lives, and 14% are “regular” concert—goers – the survey showed that 18% of Britons “often” went without a visit. the show is due to the cost of tickets.

Just over three quarters of people (77%) they called the concerts “expensive”, and 44% called them “very expensive”. Among concert-goers, 75% paid more than 50 pounds for a concert ticket, 36% spent more than 100 pounds on one concert and 9% – more than 200 pounds.

By comparison, when asked what price they think is fair to see a popular performance at a large-scale concert, 53% answered that 40 pounds or less.

The Music Venue Trust has published a statement on its Facebook page responding to YouGov’s findings, in which they stressed that there are still ways to see live music at more affordable prices in mass venues.

“Every day, literally hundreds of brilliant, lively, incredible shows take place at local mass music venues. The average admission price is £10.90, but there will almost certainly be a ticket near you for less than a tenner this week. They are performed by fantastically talented musicians, no worse than those you will see on a huge stage,” they wrote.

There won’t be flying pianos or robots flipping carts, but these days there will be great sound and light created by professional technicians. The prices in the bars are affordable, the staff is friendly, and the audience in them wants you to be part of the community. And no, Harry Styles doesn’t play, but do you know who does? Someone who also deserves an audience, who has written as many songs, is just as passionate about the music he makes, who has something to perform for you that you could fall in love with.”

They added: “There’s something seriously wrong here because it’s literally the cheapest, easiest and most accessible cultural experience.”

The organization promised to “find a third of the viewers who weren’t on the show in 2022 and make sure they know what they’re missing.”

“Let’s go out into our communities and make sure that everyone in them knows that they have access to live music. Let’s make sure that our local and national press reflects this. Let’s watch the incredible music from these fantastic spaces on our television, which is being talked about on our radio, it’s part of a nationwide discussion about who we are and what we do.”

The YouGov survey also showed that the general public is largely against the idea of raising prices, with half of respondents saying they are “categorically against” the new practice of ticket sites such as Ticketmaster inflating ticket prices in accordance with demand in a similar way to pricing. systems for taxi or hotel rooms. Although the system is designed to combat ticket advertising, it is supported by only 5% of the population. This has been widely criticized as unfair to fans who may run out of money if they want to see their favorite famous artists live.