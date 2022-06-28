In more than 30 US cities, your Uber Ride May Be a Tesla

The timing of this deal is really good. The pressure to live more responsibly in terms of carbon emissions continues to grow. Uber and competing brands such as Lyft seem to be in a state of constant growth as the “free earnings economy” expands and people abandon traditional methods of employment. In addition, gas prices are approaching unprecedented heights in a number of countries for various reasons. Fuel costs have recently become particularly problematic as companies using road vehicles are exploring the increased costs of doing business.

Uber’s new Tesla rental program solves these problems directly and unintentionally. As detailed in his blog, Uber drivers in more than 30 cities will be able to rent a Tesla to transport their passengers. As expected, the program is aimed at major cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit and Houston. The program is also extremely well thought out, offering drivers many ways to get involved. Rental rates can be as low as $334 a week, and the company will even provide Uber ride credits to give drivers a ride to the Hertz rental point. It is now available to drivers who have made at least 150 trips and have a minimum rating of 4.85, and since October 2021 they have already driven 40 million miles in electric vehicles for Uber.

Benefits of Uber’s partnership with Tesla

Almost everyone involved in the Uber process has reason to be excited about this Tesla rental program. The initial impact is on drivers. There is an intrinsic reward for feeling part of a greener approach to driving, but there are also financial incentives. Uber quotes drivers saying they save $160 a week by skipping a gas station, and has data showing that Tesla drivers get more tips from eco-friendly visitors. Drivers who rent Tesla electric vehicles through Uber also receive the company’s standard $1 per ride bonus for driving a battery-powered car.

Everyone else connected to Uber is also benefiting from this new direction. As with drivers, Uber passengers enjoy participating in cleaner energy. The popularity of Uber, combined with the potential for more drivers to now pilot electric vehicles, is likely to have a positive impact on the growth and normalization of charging stations. This could be another step towards a more educated society when it comes to electric cars and how to keep them “fueled”.