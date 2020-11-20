In Japan, the PS5 tore the Xbox Series X to pieces in sales

Microsoft suffered a further reduction in the sales of its new console in Japan, since those of the Xbox Series X and S together do not add up to half of those of the PS5.

The PlayStation 5 was launched two days late in Japan compared to the Xbox Series X, however Sony’s next-generation console has recorded almost five times more units sold than Microsoft’s.

It is well known that Microsoft, an American company, has not had very good numbers in previous releases within the country of origin of its main competitor, but the Xbox Series X was expected to balance the balance.

According to reports from Famitsu, during the first six days of sales, between November 10 and 15, the Xbox Series X along with the Series S recorded just 20,534 units sold in Japan.

On the other hand, the PS5 has already sold 118,085 units in just four days since its launch, which as Somagnews has reported, took place on November 12 in Japan along with another select group of countries.

It is important to clarify that these numbers are given despite the fact that both companies are in the same context of a shortage of consoles worldwide, a phenomenon related to the restrictions derived from the pandemic.

Xbox history in Japan

Going back to previous generations, the steady decline in sales is evident for the Xbox brand. For example, the OG Xbox sold more than 500,000 consoles in Japan during its lifetime.

During the early days of the Xbox 360 console launch, despite selling 1.6 million units during its lifespan in Japan, the 360 ​​sold 62,135 consoles in its first two days from December 10 to December 11, 2005.

The PlayStation 3 launched almost a year after the Xbox 360, and to be fair, the PS3 didn’t get off to the best start either. During its first two days of sale, the PS3 only sold 88,443 consoles from November 11 to November 12, 2006.

During the first two days of sale, the Xbox One did not perform much better than the Series X | That’s because the Xbox One only sold 23,562 consoles during its first four days, from September 4 to September 7, 2014.

There is still the possibility that the Xbox Series X manages to sell more units in Japan than the rest of its predecessors, but given the current circumstances the balance may already be very tilted towards the PS5.



