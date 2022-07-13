In Howard’s plan, Jimmy and Kim had a hidden goal of “Better call Saul”

Jimmy and Kim had been planning their scam with Howard Hamlin in “Better Call Saul” for months— and never realized what they were actually preparing for. By the end of season 5 of the series “Better Call Saul,” Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) awakened a dormant criminal instinct in Kim Wexler (Rhea Seahorn). Encouraged by the scam’s past success, Kim suggested that their next target be the insufferable Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). In the end, Jimmy agreed… but not without reluctance.

Throughout the first part of season 6, “Better Call Saul,” Jimmy and Kim conducted a ruthlessly effective smear campaign against Howard. By planting drugs in his golf locker, artificially dilating his pupils before an important meeting and spreading rumors about cocaine addiction, Jimmy and Kim successfully convince the New Mexico legal community that Howard Hamlin is an addict. At the same time, they force his law firm HHM to settle a lucrative case, for which Jimmy and Kim receive a large share. As predicted by the diabolical duo, Howard violently invades their apartment, but while Jimmy and Kim expect him to finish unloading, return home and sleep off the booze, Howard actually turns out to be dead thanks to an unexpected visit from Lalo Salamanca. As shown in season 6 of “Better Call Saul” “Point and Shoot”, Mike arranges Howard’s car and belongings as if he committed suicide.

Neither Jimmy nor Kim ever realized that by deceiving Howard Hamlin, they were actually very steadily creating the perfect cover for his death. Fictional drug addicts Jimmy and Kim convinced everyone Howard suffered from portrays a man who is out of control, dangerously close to the edge, and relies on substance abuse to deal with it. None of these statements are actually true. As the scam intensified, Jimmy and Kim pushed “Howard” to even more erratic and violent outbursts by staging an annoying public incident with a sex worker. And finally, two, uh… the main characters of the film “Better Call Saul” gave Howard the most awkward moment in his professional life — a complete collapse in the middle of a meeting, which cost many people a lot of money. Quite by chance, Jimmy and Kim’s scam turned Howard into a stereotypical image of a fallen daredevil who committed suicide.

Will Jimmy and Kim get away with Howard’s death in “Better Call Saul”?

Jimmy and Kim didn’t actually kill Howard Hamlin in “Better Call Saul,” of course, but given that the actual perpetrator (Lalo Salamanca) was officially dead at the time and Kim’s apartment was a crime scene, they are in a precarious position. If two lawyers can’t successfully sell the story that Howard committed suicide, they will become the main suspects in the murder case before you have time to say, “Better call Saul!”

Fortunately for them, the tricks used in season 6 of “Better Call Saul”, part 1, almost guaranteed that Mike’s legend that he “went into the ocean” would be believed without skepticism. Those closest to Howard—his secretary, Cliff Main, etc.—all witnessed the strange behavior firsthand, and none of them seemed to be completely convinced by Howard’s excuse that Jimmy McGill was secretly behind everything. If questioned by the police, none of Howard’s colleagues could honestly say that he was in his right mind during the 6th season of the series “Better Call Saul”, part 1. Meanwhile, Mrs. Hamlin is so emotionally distant from her estranged husband that she probably wouldn’t have noticed it either. way.

And yet Jimmy and Kim can’t breathe easy right away. In season 6 of Better Call Saul, Carol Burnett played an unnamed role, and one theory suggests that she could have played Howard’s mother, who comes to town for his funeral. Perhaps Burnett’s character is the one who refuses to admit that Howard committed suicide and refuses to rest until the police conduct a proper investigation, which poses a serious problem for the perfectly (albeit accidentally) prepared Jimmy and Kim legend.