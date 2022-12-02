In Honor of The 60th Anniversary of The Rolling Stones, a New Coin of The Royal Mint Has Been Released

The Royal Mint has announced the release of a new collectible coin dedicated to The Rolling Stones in honor of their 60th anniversary.

This coin is the fifth in the Royal Mint’s Musical Legends series after a design dedicated to Queen, Elton John, David Bowie and The Who.

The £5 coin, designed by Hannah Fizakli, depicts the silhouette of the band in the middle of the performance, as well as their name written in the classic 1973 font. In addition, this is the last coin of the year issued with the image of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement about the new coin, the group said: “We are delighted to be honoured to become the official UK coin. It’s even more significant that the release coincides with our 60th anniversary.”

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collectibles at the Royal Mint, added: “Our Musical Legends series is creating a new generation of coin collectors and we are delighted to celebrate The Rolling Stones’ musical achievements with this new collectible coin. We hope that this will be a fitting tribute to the band’s sixty years of rock and roll experience for millions of fans around the world.

“With a hit list that includes eight number-one singles in the UK, thirteen number-one albums in the UK and countless hits internationally, The Rolling Stones are legends of British rock, and we expect this coin to be incredibly sought after by both coin collectors and music lovers.”.

The Rolling Stones coin is available in a limited edition in the form of precious metal proofs, as well as in a diamond encircled. The full collection can be viewed here.

In other news, it should be noted that The Rolling Stones recently announced a new live album and an accompanying DVD with a concert film called “GRRR Live!”.

The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view event by The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. Now it has been remixed and edited for a new release, which will be released on vinyl with three albums and on CD with two albums. “GRRR Live!” will also be released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

The show featured a long list of special guests, including Lady Gaga, who joined the band on stage to sing a duet with Mick Jagger in the song “Gimme Shelter”, as well as John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr., who were guests in “Going Down”.