In Harry Styles’ New Video, Fans Make Fun of His Listening to The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles almost got a role in a live remake of The Little Mermaid, but the singer found another way to get under the water.

While most of the attention associated with the casting of the film adaptation of The Little Mermaid is focused on the main role of Holly Bailey, no less attention has been paid to who will get the role of Prince Eric. Although this character is actually quite a small role in the classic cartoon, there was an indication that he would be much bigger as the role was apparently offered to Harry Styles.

While Prince Eric now has to play the role of John Hauer-King, Styles’ fans now remember that the singer almost became part of the Little Mermaid, because in his newest video clip for the song “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Styles actually becomes, well, not a mermaid, but something related.

In the new music video, Harry Styles plays the role of a half-human, half-squid, who, at least, is adjacent to a mermaid. Fans note that Harry Styles was considered for the role of the Little Mermaid. The general joke was that Stiles didn’t want to play Prince Eric anyway. In fact, he wanted to play Ariel or maybe Ursula. To be honest, can you blame him? Ursula is the best role in the film.

Back in the summer of 2019, it was reported that Harry Styles actually got the role of Prince Eric in the live action movie The Little Mermaid. It turned out that this was not the case, although Stiles eventually confirmed that negotiations with Disney had taken place. It looks like this role would have been his if he wanted to, but the “Don’t Worry, Honey” actor said that at the time he wanted to focus on other aspects of his career. This included making more music and, presumably, the role of the fish man in the music video.

Harry Styles eventually took on another role under the auspices of Disney. He appeared as Eros in the scene after the credits of the movie “Eternal” from Marvel Studios. Although the future of this role is far from clear right now, there is a possibility that it will be a minor performance that won’t take up too much of his time, which will allow him to continue making music or doing whatever he wants.

We have yet to see Prince Eric in any of the “Little Mermaid” promotional materials. So far, everything has been focused on Ariel Holly Bailey, who has been a source of media frenzy in her own right. We expect Prince Eric’s role to be more significant, and like other Disney love interests who never had their own songs in the original animated films, we fully expect Prince Eric to sing in the remake.