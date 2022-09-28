In flip-flops and socks: Kanye West at Fashion Week

What did Kanye West (45) think about this outfit? For many years, the singer “I can’t Say Anything” has been an integral part of the music business. But the rapper also has a talent for fashion: with his own brand Yeezy, Kanye is celebrating international success as a fashion designer. He surprised even more with an unusual outfit: at the event, Kanye shared the mood with his fashionable style!

As you can see from the current photos, Kanye attended the Burberry show at London Fashion Week last Saturday — in shiny flip-flops and socks! The fashion designer chose matching leather trousers and a jacket with a belt for scandalous things, which he put on over a black hoodie. But Kanye seems to like the attention to his extraordinary outfit: in an Instagram story, former Kim Kardashian (41) provocatively wrote about his combination of flip-flops and socks: “Don’t talk to me.”

However, when it comes to fashion, the interpreter of “Hurricane” has already made several wrong decisions: just last month Kanye sold his designer clothes in garbage bags! Although the campaign did not particularly convince his fans, the 45-year-old supported his sales strategy and even called himself an “innovator.”