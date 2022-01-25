In Fall, Bitcoin Is Living ‘Crypto Winter’, Says Expert

Bitcoin: On Monday (24), Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level since July 2021. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading for less than $33,000, in a string of declines that has been observed in recent days. While it is currently bouncing back and costing over $36,000, the figure is still nearly 50% below the record $69,000 in November.

The other cryptocurrencies appear to be following the trend of the market leader. Ethereum has dropped to half its November peak value; Solana was 65% below its record. Since Bitcoin’s all-time high, the cryptocurrency market has already lost $1 trillion.

“Crypto Winter”

The negative movement in cryptocurrency trading has led some investors to call the moment “crypto winter”. The most recent “winter” on the market took place between late 2017 and early 2018, when Bitcoin reached a value 80% below all-time highs.

According to David Marcus, former head of cryptocurrency at Meta, “it is during the crypto winters that the best entrepreneurs build the best companies”. For him, this is the time to focus on solving real problems instead of just pushing tokens.