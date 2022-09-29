In fact, it’s easier on: Catherine Schulze is delighted with a friend!

Chetrin Schulze (30) is really over the moon with happiness! In the last few weeks, there have been rumors that the former Love Island contestant is in safe hands. There was even speculation that she was dating Michelle Hunziker’s ex-boyfriend (45 years old) Tomaso Trussardi (39 years old). She has not commented on it yet — she just stressed that she is very happy at the moment. Now Katherine has revealed: she has been taken away again!

In her Instagram story, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant answered a few questions about her new boyfriend. But her subscribers probably won’t know who it is at first: Chetrin stressed that she doesn’t want to show her loved ones online. Nevertheless, the Berliner spoke enthusiastically about Herzbuben. First of all, she appreciates “his ambitions, his creativity, his intelligence, his life experience. He’s also pretty sexy.”

A few days ago, a trained office communications clerk kept her marital status a secret. “I can’t complain now, I’m very happy!” she said in an interview with Promiflash at the AEDT summer party in Berlin’s Bellucci bar.