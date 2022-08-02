In fact, it doesn’t matter if Roddenberry likes the modern-day “Star Trek.”

Despite the arguments about how Gene Roddenberry will react to the modern evolution of “Star Trek”, the personal opinion of the creator is actually much less important than it might seem. “Star Trek: The Original Series” is often called one of the biggest sources of inspiration for modern sci-fi genres. The groundbreaking creative storytelling that Star Tek:TOS used to promote the idea of hope, equality and inclusivity is still widely praised today, more than five decades after the show’s first run.

The creator of “Star Trek” Gene Roddenberry is considered to be a visionary in some way, and he is often treated with a certain reverence for the progressive views that influenced the creation of “Star Trek”. Roddenberry was the writer and producer of the “Original Series”, as well as the producer and consultant of the “Star Trek” films. When Star Trek: The Next Generation was released in 1987, Roddenberry actively participated in the development of the series during the first season before leaving due to ill health. Roddenberry died in 1991 at the age of 70.

Despite his relatively limited involvement in the franchise as a whole, great importance is still attached to Roddenberry’s opinion and intentions regarding Star Trek. Speaking at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, William Shatner said that Gene Roddenberry “will turn in his grave from some of the things” that make the “Star Trek” franchise. Shatner’s comments have caused controversy in no small part because they relate to genuine criticism, sometimes directed at the modern “Star Trek”: that it doesn’t match Gene Roddenberry’s intentions regarding the franchise. There are also those who believe that Star Trek continues to support Gene Roddenberry’s vision, but the truth is that both sides of this discussion miss the point because the debate should never have been about one person’s ideas: Star Trek should be a collaborative effort that honors and respects many great minds. which have shaped the franchise over the years.

Explanation of Gene Roddenberry’s opinions on “Star Trek”

Shatner’s comments about Gene Roddenberry’s opinions on “Star Trek” may have been intended as a joke, but there is truth in this idea. In the years leading up to his death, Roddenberry became increasingly critical of Star Trek: TNG, as his health forced him to play a less active role in its production. He reported problems with characters showing any kind of vulnerability that he felt didn’t match what he considered reasonable 24th-century sensibilities.

Since the days of Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek, the franchise has changed significantly. These changes began with Star Trek: TNG, in which the imperfections and emotions of the characters were better explored. Although this earned TNG praise from many, Roddenberry himself did not like it, considering it less indicative of the utopian future he imagined. After Roddenberry’s death, Star Trek moved even further away from his original vision, exploring the idea of corruption in the Federation, which Roddenberry originally conceived as an ideal society. Ultimately, Roddenberry’s vision of “Star Trek” was hopeful and idealistic, and after his death, the franchise’s stories are often completely distorted.

Why is Star Trek Bigger than Its Creator

While much is made of Gene Roddenberry’s vision and his opinions on Star Trek and its stories, the franchise is actually much bigger than any human being. While Roddenberry’s work was undeniably groundbreaking, the franchise’s departure from his original vision was made in order to evolve and adapt to modern audiences, modern sensibilities, and contemporary issues. Roddenberry’s “Star Trek” spirit of equality and inclusivity is still very much intact — and this is undoubtedly the most important part. However, to attach too much importance to Roddenberry’s opinion alone would be unfair to many screenwriters, producers, directors and actors who formed the franchise.

The importance of collaboration and a shared vision is actually crucial to the legacy of Star Tek and Gene Roddenberry. Although Gene Roddenberry has lost control of Star Trek, his ideas about social equality are crucial to the franchise as a whole, which means that the ideas and opinions of others must be equally valid. Shaping the future of the franchise around the ideas and opinions of one person decades after his death would be an incredibly strange practice that would undermine the central message of Star Trek. Ultimately, the franchise was built around the idea that one day humanity will boldly go where no one has ever set foot before. Although Roddenberry may disagree with some elements of modern Star Trek, continuing to adapt to modern concepts is more important for its continued existence than trying to adhere to one person’s vision.