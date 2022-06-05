In every way, HBO’s The Last of Us will be different from the games

The long-awaited HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is likely to air in 2023, however showrunners Neil Drakmann and Craig Mazin have teased that the show will expand to games. The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 are post—apocalyptic horror survival games that have received numerous Game of the Year awards. Rumors of an adaptation have been circulating for years, and the first game was originally supposed to get a film adaptation before the TV series was approved, so that the plot of the game would not be rushed.

HBO’s “The Last of Us” has already confirmed that the Game of Thrones duo Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will play the main characters, Joel Miller and Ellie Williams. In the game The Last of Us, the player controls Joel, who helps accompany Ellie through America, devastated by a fungal infection and numerous undead infected with the virus. During their journey, their constant losses and despair lead to the fact that the couple needs each other more than they could have imagined when they first met. Thus, the relationship between the two main characters will be essential to the success of the show, however, the numerous characters they meet along the way must meet the high standards of game writing.

The first season of “One of Us” will consist of ten episodes, but it is not yet known which games they will adapt. Apart from casting, very little is known about what the first season is preparing. However, the showrunners teased that the show would expand on the original story of the games to enhance the original story, rather than increase the show’s lifespan. While video game adaptations often fall short, the prestige of the games gives viewers hope that the HBO show will live up to expectations. With this in mind, The Last of Us show will be different from the games in every way.

HBO’s The Last Of Us Will Have Less Action Than the Games

The nature of games is to constantly engage the player and ensure that their hands are constantly in control of their gaming tablets. Thus, The Last of Us, like many other games, has frequent action sequences that require the player to fight the infected and the living with a variety of weapons and firearms. Although there will no doubt be a lot of action in the series, Neil Drakmann, the director of The Last of Us game and the showrunner of the HBO show, said that the series will focus on drama, not action. Drakmann explained that the shift in emphasis was due to a change in the environment: “For example, there are so many actions in the game that you need to teach the player mechanics.” Although fewer actions may disappoint some viewers, the main advantages of the games are the plot and the relationship between the characters, especially Ellie and Joel. Probably for this reason, Drakmann says that some of his favorite episodes are those that “deviate a lot” from the game and are more character-oriented. It seems that HBO is aware of the fans’ fierce love for the characters and that the perception of the show will be determined by how it relates to Ellie and Joel.

Bill, Tess and Marlene will get bigger roles in the series

According to the show’s IMDB page, Tess (Anna Torv) and Marlene (Merle Dandridge) will appear in six episodes, while Bill (Nick Offerman) will appear in all ten episodes. Tess and Marlene are the two main driving forces behind Joel accompanying Ellie around the country, however they are not present for most of the first game of The Last of Us. Meanwhile, Bill (Nick Offerman) only appears in one chapter of the game when Joel and Ellie visit him in his booby-trapped city. Tess and Marlene may only make minor appearances in some episodes, such as flashbacks, however it is more likely that the first act of the game, when Tess and Marlene are actively involved, will be expanded into the show. This may benefit the series, since both Tess and Marlene have a complicated relationship with Joel and Ellie, who report the main points of the characters in the final segment of the game. A greater emphasis on the characters of Tess and Marlene will simultaneously develop the characters of the main characters of the show.

The fact that Nick Offerman’s Bill will appear in all ten episodes suggests that his role in the series will be very different from the role in the game, and that he can accompany Joel and Ellie throughout most of their journey. In games, Bill does not work well with others and prefers to stay in his company. If he decides to help Joel and Ellie in the series “The Last of Us”, this will allow Bill to get a character arch that was not in the games, turning him from the only survivor into a team player who cares not only about himself.