In doubt about the PS Plus Collection?

The PS Plus Collection is one of the services available on the PS5 that promise to bring great PS4 games with several improvements to the current generation of consoles. Still unsure how the subscription works? Then this article is for you!
As a way of attracting players to the new generation, the PS Plus Collection is a new benefit for conventional PS Plus subscribers, and best of all, at no additional cost to PS5 users – just the subscription fee. See some of the main features of the service:
Games can be downloaded and played while the PlayStation Plus subscription is active;
Everyone who is already a subscriber can enjoy the PS Plus Collection as soon as they join PS5 – just download and play;
In addition to the PS Plus Collection, at least two games will continue to be made available monthly, including titles for PS4 and PS5;
Games are enhanced through PS5’s Game Boost;
For now, there are no plans to withdraw or add new titles to the benefit;
Check out the full list of games available to players who join PS5 right now:
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battlefield 1
Bloodborne
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Zombies Chronicles Edition
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Days Gone
Detroit: Become Human
Fallout 4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
God of War
inFAMOUS Second Son
Monster Hunter: World
Mortal Kombat X
Persona 5
Ratchet & Clank
Resident Evil 7
The Last Guardian
The Last of Us Remastered
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Until Dawn
With such a list it will be possible to endure a good time playing on the PS5 without spending much, making the PS Plus Collection an excellent option to circumvent the increase in values in current games. It is worth mentioning that the service has already yielded excellent titles in the month of November.
