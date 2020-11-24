In doubt about the PS Plus Collection?

The PS Plus Collection is one of the services available on the PS5 that promise to bring great PS4 games with several improvements to the current generation of consoles. Still unsure how the subscription works? Then this article is for you!

As a way of attracting players to the new generation, the PS Plus Collection is a new benefit for conventional PS Plus subscribers, and best of all, at no additional cost to PS5 users – just the subscription fee. See some of the main features of the service:

Games can be downloaded and played while the PlayStation Plus subscription is active;

Everyone who is already a subscriber can enjoy the PS Plus Collection as soon as they join PS5 – just download and play;

In addition to the PS Plus Collection, at least two games will continue to be made available monthly, including titles for PS4 and PS5;

Games are enhanced through PS5’s Game Boost;

For now, there are no plans to withdraw or add new titles to the benefit;

Check out the full list of games available to players who join PS5 right now:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War

inFAMOUS Second Son

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

With such a list it will be possible to endure a good time playing on the PS5 without spending much, making the PS Plus Collection an excellent option to circumvent the increase in values ​​in current games. It is worth mentioning that the service has already yielded excellent titles in the month of November.

Have you joined the new generation of consoles? Comment with us in the comments section below!



