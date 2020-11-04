In Donald Trump’s tweet, he said he won the election

As expected, in the 2020 United States Elections, Donald Trump made use of one of his well-known moves and Twitter classified it as misleading content.

Elections United States 2020: At the time of the closing of the face-to-face polls, the victory of the election was held by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden had the winners with 238 votes against 213 for Donald Trump, evidently this result did not seem good or adequate, for what the still President of the United States wrote about an alleged fraud on Twitter.

In response to his comment, the social network Twitter placed a misleading content notice to the comment that Donald Trump had made.

And it is that the message from him, the business magnate, assured that he was trying to steal the election through what I consider a fraud since he said he considered that he had won.

Twitter blocks message from Donald Trump

In the midst of this controversy, Twitter announced that the action against Donald Trump’s tweet was based on its Civic Integrity Policy, which establishes that you cannot use the social network for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.

This includes sharing or publishing content that can suppress participation or mislead people about when, where or how to participate in a civic process and even revealed that another consequence would be that the visibility of tweets containing information would be reduced false or misleading about civic processes to provide additional context.

“We placed a warning on a tweet from Donald Trump for making a potentially misleading statement about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy,” Twitter.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

In the post, Donald Trump says: “We are in a BIG time, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. No votes can be cast after the polls are closed!”

If you want to stay informed in a timely manner, continue to follow the coverage of the 2020 United States Elections in Somagnews and find out before anyone else who will be the winner of the US presidency.



