In Cyberpunk 2077 the Easter Egg appeared!

An interesting Easter Egg emerged in Cyberpunk 2077. There is a short time left for the release of the game and the preload dates have been announced last day. Players who purchase the game through GoG can preload from Steam and Epic Games Store earlier.

Cyberpunk 2077 was run on GoG Galaxy before release day.

Reddit user jmendo02, who purchased the game through GoG, was able to preload and run the game on GoG Galaxy, the desktop application of GoG. No matter how hard he ran the game, he discovered an interesting Easter Egg. This Easter Egg game was triggered from the release day as it tried to play it.

When jmendo02 opens the game, Johnny Silverhand’s V says “Go back to Samurai sleep, it’s not December 10 yet!” he heard him calling out. A very thoughtful EasterEgg. It is natural for the developers to make such references in their games. Especially if these references touch on beautiful points, it causes a smile on the actors’ faces.



