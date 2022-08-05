In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Iron Man-style gear may appear

Many games often refer to other forms of entertainment through Easter eggs, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may pay homage to the Marvel Comics superhero Iron Man. A data collector has discovered an impressive Iron Man-style outfit in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla files, which also includes an alternate appearance that bears a resemblance to a Predator.

Discovered by the AndyReloads dataminer, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may receive an update in the future that unlocks the Iron Man-style armor for Avor that was discovered in the game files. The base game already included several sets of armor that players could switch between, while the expansions Wrath of the Druids, Siege of Paris and Dawn of Ragnarok also came with their own gear. It’s currently unclear what characteristics the Iron Man-style set will have, aside from power-ups, but some Marvel fans may choose the set when it drops, simply because it looks so much like a comic book hero.

Iron Man’s potentially upcoming armor is called the Advanced Mechanical Armor Set, and it has a powerful ability that replaces the battle cry and instead releases an energy beam from Avor’s chest, which resembles Iron Man’s single-beam attack. There are also weapons in the set that complement the aesthetics: a one-handed sword called the “Blood Ripper” and a two-handed sword known as the Kaladholg. AndyReloads showed off all this gear from the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla files, as well as what could be a Horizon Forbidden West-style mount that has the same color scheme as the armor.

The copper set of enhanced mechanical armor looks more like Iron Man than any other gear in the game, while the iron version could potentially be a mix of a stormtrooper from Star Wars and the infamous monster from the Predator movie. According to AndyReloads, fans of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could expect this new armor to appear in the Helix store within the next month or so, but in the past, the dataminer also leaked a Thanos-themed set that still hasn’t gone on sale. there is no live version of the game yet. Since both of these sets, hinted at by AndyReloads, look like Marvel characters, Iron Man’s gear may drop out at the same time as Thanos’ stuff.

As with the Thanos gear from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla discovered by AndyReloads, many ARPG fans have expressed enthusiasm for the unique style of armor discovered by the data collector. Some fans of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla complained about the fact that no more Viking-themed equipment is being developed for the game, but many basic kits reflect the time period more effectively than the Advanced Mechanical Armor Set.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.