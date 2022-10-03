“In another life, I could see myself…” — Sadie Sink once told about her alternative career choice.

The Hawkins gang is not only one of the industry’s greatest stars, but is just a teenager at the beginning of his career. The massive fame they received somewhat convinced the stars to choose an acting profession. However, before the show became a hit, they were all quite puzzled about their future. One of them was Sadie Sink.

In a podcast with Hillary Kerr, the star talked about her confusion and the options she considered before “Stranger Things” skyrocketed in the Hollywood charts. That’s what she said about it.

Sadie Sink Talks about an Alternative Career Line She Was Thinking about

Like any other teenager her age, Sadie Sink was equally concerned and confused about her career. Speaking of all the influential factors that she had in her life, it was difficult for her to choose a line. Speaking about her brother, who recently graduated from law school, the actress said: “In another life, I could see myself on this path.”

However, she later admitted that it was too much work and not her cup of tea, at least not in this life. The actress has repeatedly spoken about her brother. When the premiere of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” took place, Sink was sincerely glad of only one thing. That is, her brother graduated from the Faculty of Law.

The happiness was so vivid that actor-director Winona Ryder also described the incident in her recent article about Sadie. Sadie has taken a stronger position in the industry than most child actresses, and seems to have done well with her roles. By far the most shocking and heartbreaking moment in the finale was the fate of Max Mayfield.

What happens to Max remains up in the air in the latest episode, which includes several major revelations, a heartbreaking death and a big improv for “Stranger Things.”

What do you think of Cinque? How do you like her role as Maxine in the last season of "Very Strange Things"?