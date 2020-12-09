In addition to the gamer monitor: AOC launches

Combining cutting-edge technology and quality is the wish of practically all companies, but thinking about this combination starts to become complicated when it comes to costs, after all, delivering the best is usually at a high price, which displeases those who need to pay the final value.

AOC, a brand known to the Brazilian public, has been able to prove that it is possible to deliver quality and cutting edge technology with high performance at a competitive price. And that is why it has become the market leader in the manufacture of monitors.

In Brazil, the company has been operating for 22 years, offering the best in entertainment. In addition to monitors, AOC has a line of Smart TVs and recently innovated with the production of gamers monitors. It is exactly in this last market that the company wants to invest more, so it looked for TecMundo to tell the news.

Investing in the gamer market

With an eye on the future and with the objective of broadening its horizons in the relationship with consumers, AOC is arriving with everything in the gamer market. We are talking about a demanding public, which asks for a lot of quality and grows every day, but is still served by few manufacturers.

In addition to demanding a lot of quality, this universe demands performance guarantee for the components. The reason is obvious: to fully exploit the potential of the games and improve performance during matches. To achieve this, AOC also thought about cost-benefit and recently launched Agon, a premium brand that brings the company’s first line of gaming peripherals.

Gamers accessories line

The new line of gamers products from AOC consists of some accessories such as mice, keyboards and mousepads.

GM500 DRBB Gaming Mouse

One of the mice highlighted in the new AOC line is the GM500, with RGB light for your games with comfort and precision. The accessory features the incredible Pixart 3325 sensor, which provides fluid and agile tracking without hardware acceleration, offering precision and speed in movements and superior performance in any type of game.

The GM500 has a resolution of up to 5,000 DPI, which means Dots Per Inch or dots per inch and indicates the degree of sensitivity of the mouse. The higher the DPI, the greater the recognition of movements, including the lighter ones. This is very important in shooting games, for example, where each pixel makes all the difference between hitting a headshot or not.

The design of this mouse fits perfectly in the hand to play more comfortably for both right and left-handed users. It can be used with predefined macro schedules or be fully configured according to the player’s preference. The eight buttons can be linked to activate game commands and take performance to even higher levels.



