In addition to God of War, another game is working on

God of War studio Santa Monica, which is currently working on the sequel to the acclaimed game of 2018, is also working on another game that has not yet been announced.

A recent job vacancy at the developer (posted on social media) indicates that the studio is “looking for an experienced art director to develop a new, unannounced title”. Not many details are provided, but the game will have “characters and creatures”, according to the job description. Check out:

🔥 HOT JOB: ART DIRECTOR 🔥 We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title! If you’ve got what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver best-in-class visual quality, apply here 👉 https://t.co/HBV4G97OtI #SMSCareers #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/IkzVzcvCJV — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) January 19, 2021

“We are looking for an experienced art director to develop an unannounced title! If you think you have what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver an extremely high-quality look, sign up here!” Says the Santa Monica publication.

It is worth remembering that the developer has previously canceled a title with a futuristic theme. Infernal 7 was in pre-production before God of War (2018) and even had concept art leaked on the web.

God of War Ragnarok

A new game in development should not take Santa Monica’s focus at the moment: God of War Ragnarok, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 game – which could also make it to PS4.

It is worth remembering that recently the Santa Monica team hired Beau Anthony Jimenez, a famous sound designer from Sony and a veteran of the games industry who has worked on several high-level AAA’s – including The Last of Us Part II.

While we are orphaned by any information about the new Santa Monica game, Dark Horse Comics (known for its beautiful figurines) confirmed last week that HQ God of War: Fallen God will arrive in the United States on March 10, 2021.

What to expect from this new IP not yet announced by Santa Monica? Guesses? Comment in the comments section below!