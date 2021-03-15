In a New York Quarter: Broadway trailer

More than a year has passed since the public saw the first trailer for In a New York Neighborhood, the film adaptation of In The Heights, Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for Hamilton and his works in Moana and the live action of The Little Mermaid.

During that time, the film changed its release dates due to the pandemic, before finally making the transition from a theatrical release to another one among Warner Bros. various films. which will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Now, the first new trailer since 2019 has arrived, and it’s the celebration of life that the world needs now. The musical tells the story of Usnavi De La Vega (Anthony Ramos), a young bodega owner who dreams of leaving his neighborhood, Washington Heights, in New York. But as gentrification begins to invade the neighborhood more and more, Usnavi’s family and friends evaluate their lives and dreams of greatness.

Check out the trailer.

In a New York Neighborhood: learn more about the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Director Jon M. Chu, who worked on Podre de Ricos (2018), shows his musical traits with a fantastic choreography reminiscent of musicals from the 1940s and 1950s. The script is by Quiara Alegría Hudes, also involved in the original show .

Miranda, who created the story for the 2008 musical, said the film is a love letter to the neighborhood in which he still lives, Washington Heights. “It is always the first chapter in the stories of so many Americans and I think that is what makes it universal,” he said.

New posters were also released along with the trailer debut.