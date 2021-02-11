In a leap in time, what year does the story set?

Riverdale season 5 is about to enter its final phase after episode 4 will show the 7-year time jump. But what time and year are the characters now?

So far it is not clear when in what season or year the program takes place, despite the 7-year jump in time. But, if some clues have been thrown.

Hitches have often been featured with the 1940s car Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) were seen driving, a throwback to the era. Archie Comics in which it was conceived.

But, the Riverdale show appears to be contemporary with the social issues it addresses, as well as featuring contemporary technology.

Riverdale writers are also known to contain a lot of pop culture references with the characters making references to other work, as well as the plot paying homage to other things.

From the looks of it, Riverdale initially keeps its date ambiguous as part of its aesthetic and storytelling. Recall that the last season featured videotapes and a video rental store, which is now pretty outdated, while an earlier series saw characters playing an archaic board game.

Although the teens will have aged in season five and are now in their mid-20s, as the promo confirms, Riverdale is likely to continue its postmodern mix and nods to other shows and movies.