In a designer tracksuit: Did the rapper Ufo361 get married?

Ufo361 (34) is preparing another big surprise for its fans! This message has already unexpectedly hit the rapper’s community in August: the translator of the “Cute Girl” will become a father for the first time! He shared this with a cute ultrasound of his unborn child. So far he has not revealed who is the mother of the child. But perhaps this is also his fiancee: Ufo361 secretly married?

The musician, whose real name is Ufuk Bayraktar, now seems to be announcing it on Instagram. In the photo, Ufa is next to a pretty woman in a wedding dress of size XXL with a lot of tulle and veils. The 34-year-old groom, on the contrary, remained true to himself and at the wedding was dressed in a black, white and red tracksuit from the designer brand Balenciaga. At the latest after the inscription “Love my wife” (in German: “I love my wife!”) It should be clear to everyone that the rapper announces that he is now under the hood. In his story, you can also see that his black limousine was decorated with a wedding flower arrangement. So they drove together through the Berlin district of Kreuzberg. It is still unclear who was lucky.

Some fans suspect that the post is just an advertising campaign. After all, “Love My Wife” sounds suspiciously similar to his upcoming album titled “Love My Life.” Also, some users think that the bride is just a doll. Others, on the contrary, congratulate the artist on the wedding in the comments column.