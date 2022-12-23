In 2023, God Of War Ragnarok Will Receive a New Game Plus Mode

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that God Of War Ragnarok will receive a “New Game Plus” mode in 2023.

Announcing this on Twitter, Santa Monica Studio wrote: “We know that many of you have been asking, so we are happy to confirm that the New Game Plus will appear in God Of War Ragnarok.”

No further details were reported, but the studio promised more news next year as they approach release in spring 2023.

We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023! We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vmv5X2USuW — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 22, 2022

God Of War 2018 received a similar Game Plus mode, which, according to Eurogamer, introduced higher-level enemies, new weapons and the ability to skip cut scenes as part of the post-release update of the game.

Last month, a modder unlocked the yet-to-be-released God Of War Ragnarok photo mode.

Sony Santa Monica has previously confirmed that the Ragnarok photo mode will not launch with the game and will be released later.

“The photo mode will appear in God Of War Ragnarok after the launch — we will share more detailed information closer to the time when we plan to release it,” the developer said back in October. “We can’t wait to see all your pictures as soon as they appear live.”

Despite these planned updates, God Of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams recently stated that the developers “put everything [they] had into it,” so he “won’t count” on releasing full-scale expansions or downloadable content.

In the same interview, Williams spoke about his desire to work on the legendary Castlevania franchise — provided that Konami agrees to outsource the license.

God Of War Ragnarok was released on November 9 for PS4 and PS5 and received 7 awards, including “Best Narrative” at The Game Awards 2022.

In a four – star review , NME wrote: God Of War Ragnarok is a good game, but it’s not particularly surprising. Shifting the focus to the story of Atreus seems like a smart move, and the universe drawn here is as beautiful in the narrative as it is in the graphics, but some players may feel that they have ridden this attraction before.”