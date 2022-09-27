In 1975, an autograph session will be held at London’s Rough Trade East.

Matt Healy & Co. will appear in the music store next month

the year should appear at the autograph of 1975 should appear at the autograph session at the London exhibition Trade in commodities in the East.

The band will drop by the music store from noon on Sunday, October 16, two days after the release of their new album “To Be Funny In A Foreign Language”.

You can buy tickets for a special car county here and now. You can also pre-order/save their fifth studio album.

How the band recently shared their new single, how the band recently shared their new single “All I Need To Hear”.

JUST ANNOUNCED@the1975 SIGNING at Rough Trade East The 1975 celebrate the release of the band’s fifth studio album 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', released on October 14th via @DirtyHit. TICKETShttps://t.co/vBwWGeRaT2 pic.twitter.com/THOyJxaTfi — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) September 27, 2022

Speaking to Apple Music 1 about the track, frontman Matty Healy explained: “A lot of my songs require me to perform them, but I think I’d like to hear Joe Cocker [sing it] — not that we could do it, but it’s like one of those songs where I It’s like I came out of the dullness of everything.”

He continued: “And that’s something Adele could sing… it would make sense and she wouldn’t have to talk about wanking or what is usually the subject of [The 1975].”

Healy also performed a solo version of “All I Need To Hear” when opening for Phoebe Bridgers in Los Angeles last October.

It follows from the recent tracks “Part Of The Band”, “Happiness” and “I’m In Love With You”.

Meanwhile, The 1975 are set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour in January 2023 after a series of concerts in North America in November/December this year. You can find the remaining tickets here (UK) and here (North America).