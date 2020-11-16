Imprisonment: Students are suffering from loneliness!

Confinement does not really leave room for social relations. During this period of quarantine, the students therefore suffer!

We can’t say that containment is the best thing for bonding. Unless of course you live with those you love. Many students therefore suffer from this loneliness.

Higher education students are no exception to the rule either. The confinement did not therefore spare them.

Many of them then continued to stake out their upcoming exams. This is thanks to the many online courses.

Indeed, the state has set up many platforms and services to make their jobs easier. However, nothing to alleviate the heavy loneliness.

Being alone with yourself can sometimes help to find new passions. Or to discover yourself and take time just for yourself.

That said, for many, confinement means loneliness. An unfortunate observation, although the Covid-19 forces us to stay at home, for lack of vaccine.

RECONFINATION: STUDENTS DEPRESS OVER SOCIAL DISTANCIATION

It must be said that apart from filling the fridge, the students have no other choice. They cannot, like some employees, travel on the spot.

“During the first confinement, we all connected together with my class, but this time, not at all,” a student told La Provence magazine. “We feel that everyone is a bit at the end of the line”.

If some organize wild parties, most young people nevertheless respect the rules of containment. Although this weighs on their morale.

Physical distancing seems to harm “group identity”, as our colleagues from La Provence recall. Even more so for some who live alone in maid’s rooms.

They also cannot release the pressure of the exams by organizing parties. Or quite simply by finding comfort in each other.

It’s no wonder then that all of this is sapping the morale of the students, who have no idea when this is all going to end. All the more so at a time when short-time working is increasing.

Some don’t even know if they will have a professional future after this is all over. All these uncertainties only reinforce this feeling of deep loneliness.



