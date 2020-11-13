Imprisoned Iris Mittenaere takes Cardi B for her friend!

Iris Mittenaere finds herself confined with her darling. The star appeared sexy in shorts with shoes from Cardi B.

Iris Mittenaere shows off casually during confinement. The star struck a pose in Cardi B’s shoes and imagines herself being her friend.

Like all French people, Iris Mittenaere finds herself once again confined. The starlet spends this period with her darling Diego and she is very happy to be able to count on his presence. In addition, she continues to work from home.

Miss France 2016 has recently had a new job. In addition to being present on TF1, the star does a few morning shows on Chérie FM. She loves being on the radio and talks about many topics that fascinate her.

Iris Mittenaere is therefore fulfilled and takes advantage of her free time to cook. Thus, she delights with her very good cakes and homemade fries. She doesn’t hesitate to share her best recipes with her fans and doesn’t seem bored.

Then, the star also takes some time to take photos for Instagram. She recently showed up with brand new shoes and winked at Cardi B.

IRIS MITTENAERE MAKES BELIEVE THAT CARDI B IS HIS “POTE”!

This Friday, November 13, Iris Mittenaere unveiled a brand new photo on Instagram. The 27-year-old star strikes a pose sitting on the floor and in black shorts. She chose a casual outfit and donned an all-white sweatshirt that goes beautifully with her shorts.

So, the former Miss showed off her long, slender legs and set the canvas on fire. However, she mostly wanted to show off her new shoes. It seems that she has fallen for the new Reebok collection in collab with Cardi B.

“I just received the Club C from the ReebokxCardiB collab, I really like them,” she said. Then, the star didn’t hesitate to thank the brand as well as… Cardi B herself! “Like he’s my mate you know! She said jokingly.

Anyway, his fans love his new photo and Iris Mittenaere has been unanimous. Indeed, they are all under her spell and love her look. “Everything suits you perfectly,” wrote a fan. “You are sublime,” said another subscriber.



