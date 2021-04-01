Impressive volcanic eruption is photographed from space

The eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, located on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, has yielded good records for science enthusiasts. After drones captured incredible images, it was the turn of satellites to spread the spatial view of the phenomenon.

This was the case with the Landsat 8 satellite, which was built in a collaboration between NASA and the United States Geological Survey. Data professional Joshua Stevens was one of those who assembled the images, which show the geological event.

The night record was made after a combination of short-wave and infrared data, according to NASA. See the captured image below.

Another institution that released scenes of the eruption was Planet Labs, a private satellite observation company. The company’s SkySat devices recorded daytime images of the event, showing the beauty of the event.

On Twitter, Planet Labs said that after days with a lot of smoke, the satellites managed to capture “a glimpse of the volcano”. One of the records, which also used infrared, shows the trail of molten lava.

Although impressive, the Fagradalsfjall volcano poses no danger to residents of the region. A group of friends came to the place to play a game of volleyball. The images were released on Instagram by Thelma Grétars, Icelandic professional player.