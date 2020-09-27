Impressive, Paul Walker’s Automotive Collection

More than 30 pieces of total luxury, power and elegance were part of the collection of the famous actor, Paul Walker, some ended up auctioned, raising millions of dollars

It is known that the name Paul Walker was more than a synonym for adrenaline and speed, since off the screen he was also a true passionate about cars, being a professional racing driver and owner of “AE Performance”, a dedicated company to tune cars.

In fact, he forged his legend behind the wheel of the fastest in the 8 installments of the film franchise in which he participated until unfortunately he lost his life in a fateful car accident, at the height of his career, his collection included more 30 vehicles, including supercars such as the Saleen S7, Ford GT and Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale.

Paul Walker’s taste for speed and automotive parts was great and he inherited it from his grandfather, so Paul himself let it be known on several occasions, as Walker declared “My grandfather was a racing driver. For me, cars they are a hobby that became a real business ”.

“I am always buying and selling cars all the time, I have a dealer license. We are manufacturers of high-end performance parts, we make the exhaust and race preparation systems, specialized in Porsche and BMW. I have about 20 or 30 cars in my garage. If someone walks into the showroom that I have created they will realize that they are authentic pieces of art, “he mentioned in an interview.

Also, it is to be recognized that, in the last installments of Fast and Furious, the actor used several of his creations and collector cars, in addition to participating in large industry events such as International Salons such as SEMA, showing his collection, where they could see Porsche, BMW, Nissan, Mustang classics, among others.

Many of those sky-high-priced cars were auctioned in 2014, shortly after their terrible loss after hitting a power pole, as co-driver in his red Porsche Carrera GT driven by his friend and partner Roger Rodas.

It is well known that Walker was a true fan of BMW models and that is why seven BMW M3s stand out in this collection, consisting of two E30 M3s and five E36 M3 Lightweights, the M3 Lightweight is a lighter and more circuit-oriented version of the revered E36 M3.

Almost all Lightweights featured a more aggressive rear wing and front wing, along with an Alpine White paint scheme finished with a BMW Motorsport colored checkered flag livery. Powered by a BMW S50 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine and backed by a 5-speed manual transmission, the Lightweight was factory set with 240PS.

This gathering of five 1995 Lightweight BMW M3s, out of the 125 ever made, will be the most ever sold at a single auction.

The Paul Walker collection spans five decades of automotive excellence and truly reflects his personal taste, “said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson.” Paul’s passion for performance was especially expressed in the vehicles he loved. This group of vehicles also represents the evolution of the hobby, as collectors are clearly expanding their horizons and diversifying their collections.

Another vehicle featured on the lot is a 2013 Ford Boss 302S that never raced, powered by a 5.0-liter Ford Racing V8 engine equipped with Ford Racing’s exclusive PCS software and other official Ford Racing components. Power is sent through a 6-speed manual transmission with Exedy clutch to a Torsen T2R differential.

Walker also had some classic vehicles, including a 1963 Chevy Nova, a 1964 Chevelle and a 1967 Chevy II Nova, which will also be part of the lot, however, with so many vehicles, we prefer that you enjoy the following video, where can appreciate most of these.



