Impressive images of Lady Sif show details Only Glimpsed in Love & Thunder

Lady Sif actress Jamie Alexander shares new behind-the-scenes footage from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. After his first appearance in the films “Thor”, “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” and two episodes of “Agents of Shield”, Alexander Asgardian was absent from the films “Thor: Ragnarok”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Finale”. In fact, Alexander was busy filming the NBC crime drama “The Blind Spot,” but in the universe, Sif was probably exiled by Loki after “The Dark World” and became a victim of Thanos’ flick in “Infinity War.” Despite this, Sif did not appear in the Marvel cinematic universe again until the 4th episode of the 1st season of Loki, which allowed Alexander to reprise his role in one of the main character’s memories.

After a seven-year absence from the big screen, Sif finally returned in Taika Waititi’s long-awaited sequel, Love and Thunder. Near the beginning of the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) receives a distress call from Sif, who tracked down the Butcher God Gorr (Christian Bale) after he killed the colossal god Falligar. Her hand was cut off by the Necromech Gorr, Sif was saved by Thor and Korg, returned to New Asgard, and she was not seen again until the end of the film.

Alexander recently took to Instagram to celebrate his appearance in Love and Thunder. The actress shared behind-the-scenes photos of Sif, which seems to be the first time viewers see her return, but in more detail. In the caption, Alexander thanked the costume and makeup department, which helped her create a battle-worn look. Take a look at the images below:

While the audience was thrilled to see Alexander in the role of Sif in Love and Thunder, her return was nothing more than a cameo role played as a joke that presented Gorr as a threat and gave Thor a reason to return to the New Asgard. In the run-up to the film’s release, many speculated that Sif might be connected to the story of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), as the new king was looking for a queen, which obviously was never part of the plan. Nevertheless, designer Jeremy Love shared several concept art from “Love and Thunder”, on one of which Sif explored the ice word before discovering the corpse of a Falligar. It is possible that the Butcher God would not only have killed more than one deity, but would have also fought Sif at the beginning of the movie, if that was the final option.

Fortunately, Sif is shown at the end of “Thor: Love and Thunder” coaching Heimdall’s son (Idris Elba), Axel Heimdallson (Kieron L. Dyer) and the next generation of Asgardians, apparently setting her up for more MCU appearances on bigger or bigger screens. little. Suffice it to say that Sif is one of the least used characters in Asgard today, especially considering her importance in comics. Alexander Tora is eager to return to this role, and whether he is damaged in battle or otherwise, fans will surely welcome the series about Cif on Disney+.