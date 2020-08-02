Impressive amount of Bitcoin moves to Ethereum

Data provided by Dune Analytics reveals that $ 96 million in Bitcoin moved to Ethereum during July, more than 70% growth.

The past few weeks we have seen spectacular growth in Ethereum price. And not only that, but in July its tokenized Bitcoin (BTC) supply grew over 70%

Bitcoin on Ethereum?

According to Dune Analytics data estimates, @eliasimos found that in July Ethereum remained the most popular Blockchain for Bitcoins outside of its chain.

The above statement will probably draw more than one attention. Yes, there are tokens on the Ethereum Blockchain that represent Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is the first crypto in the world and, therefore, is the most recognized. The objective of the above is basically to integrate the best of both worlds: to allow the use of Bitcoin in DeFi.

Findings

The research found that $ 96 million in Bitcoins moved to Ethereum during July, a growth of over 70%. Thus, there are currently 20,478 BTC on Ethereum.

In this sense, Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) represented more than 76% of the total supply of tokenized Bitcoin with more than 15,500 BTC.

For those who have not heard of WBTC, it consists of an ERC20 token that represents Bitcoin, so it maintains a 1: 1 relationship with BTC. It is also the oldest tokenized Bitcoin protocol, which was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in January 2019.

However, it is not the only project of its kind. For example, there is also a project called imToken that created a token called imBTC.

So, in a nutshell, tokenized Bitcoins allow BTC investors to access other types of financial trades on other Blockchains.

Surprising?

In June, almost $ 60 million in Bitcoins was reported to have moved to Ethereum during the month. However, from that moment experts assured that the trend would continue.

At the time, Medio Demarco, co-founder of Delphi Digital, assured CoinDesk that “the recent trend should not come as a surprise and will probably continue.”

Now, Andy Bromberg, president of CoinList, explained to the media that tokenizing Bitcoins on Ethereum “is the greatest opportunity for the growth of decentralized finance today.”

Context in DeFi

The previous findings are within the historical framework that the decentralized finance market (DeFi) currently lives. And it is that during this month decentralized finances have experienced an extraordinary boom.

In fact, to gain perspective, on July 31 the market reached a valuation of $ 8 billion, such has been the growth that there has been talk of a possible bubble.



