Imposter Inhaler Syndrome From Arctic Monkeys Support: “We don’t feel worthy of it at all”

Inhaler shared their experience of supporting Arctic Monkeys on tour.

The Irish indie band toured Europe with Arctic Monkeys this year and is going to do it again during the European leg of their world tour in 2023. Naturally, the opening act for “the greatest rock band in the world”, as they called Alex Turner. the group with the front caused them a feeling of impostor syndrome.

“Every night we just watched them become the greatest rock band in the world,” drummer Ryan McMahon told Far Out. “They’re so passionate about it, and for a band that hasn’t toured in three years, they’ve really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so exciting to listen to. The fact that we’re doing all this again goes back to impostor syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Inhaler talked about his upcoming album “Cuts & Bruises”, which is due to be released on February 17. It will include the fans’ favorite track “Dublin In Ecstasy”, a song the band originally wrote when they were teenagers. .

Explaining his decision to revive the track for the record, McMahon said: “Our very early fans got hooked on this song. We haven’t played it for about four years, because we fell in love with it, then got disappointed, trying to write different versions of it. But in the last two shows we just played, we brought him back, and this is our way of serving our fans who have been there since the beginning.”

In February they will embark on a UK and Ireland tour in support of the album, and in May they will play their two biggest concerts at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester and at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. You can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

16 – Leeds, O2 Academy

17 – Newcastle, NX

18 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

20 – Norwich, UEA

21 – Cardiff, University Students Union

23 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

25 – Bristol, O2 Academy

MAY 2023

19 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

20 – London, O2 Academy Brixton