Imports of Oxford vaccine produced in India confirmed

The import into Brazil of 2 million doses of the Oxford vaccine produced in India was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (5). The arrival of the first batch of the immunizer to the national territory should happen this January, according to the Itamaraty.

This guarantee of sending doses of the product was also given by the laboratories Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, which issued a joint note. The two institutions are responsible for the production, in India, of the vaccine against covid-19 developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

The confirmation needed to be given after the Serum Institute CEO Adan Poonawalla said that the Indian government had banned the import of the vaccine against the new coronavirus produced in the country, this Monday (4), raising doubts and concerns among the Brazilian authorities.

A day earlier, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) entered into an agreement with the Indian pharmaceutical company, guaranteeing the purchase and import of doses. But after Poonawalla’s speech, the Foreign Ministry came to be called upon to negotiate again with the government of India, in an attempt to liberate imports.

Anvisa will evaluate the quality of the immunizer

Vaccines imported from India will need to be evaluated by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) before being released in Brazil. In a statement, the regulatory agency asked for guarantees from Fiocruz that the Indian Oxford vaccine is the same as that produced in the United Kingdom.

To this end, the agency will analyze the information from the clinical study of immunizers in each country, also verifying data referring to product quality and manufacturing and control conditions, in order to understand whether the immunizers are similar.

The biggest bet of the Ministry of Health for the immunization of Brazilians, the Oxford vaccine should have the request for emergency use in Brazil sent by Fiocruz to Anvisa later this week.