Imported perfume suggestions for Christmas gifts

Christmas is coming and every year we ask ourselves the same question: what to give as a gift? And among the sea of ​​possibilities for Christmas gifts, the most traditional is perfume.

And it is useless to deny, in every family, or circle of friends, there are those passionate about perfume. In addition, perfume is a relatively easy gift to get right, knowing the person’s fragrance preference, there’s no mistake.

To help you, we have selected some male and female perfume options that are great options for gift giving. Check out.

Perfume Invictus, Paco Rabanne, 100ml

With the emblematic trophy packaging, the Invictus is made of pomelo peel and laurel leaves. It has a refreshing touch complemented by water wood, which gives the woody tone. The Christmas gift for boyfriend you were looking for.

Perfume 1 Million, Paco Rabanne, 200ml

Another famous imported perfume from our list, the One Million 200 ml perfume is a combination of roses with touches of cinnamon, soft leather and white wood. Tangerine and peppermint add the final touch to the oriental fragrance with the spicy touch.

Animale Pour Homme Perfume, 100ml

If you are looking for an animale fragrance for men, this is a great option. Exotic and full of personality, the perfume has notes of mint, citrus, bergamot, lavender, watermelon, moss and nutmeg; fresh rose, geranium and orange blossom; musk, amber, sandalwood and exotic woods.



